Rich Paul Shuts Down Narrative That LeBron James Has Always Played With All-Star Teammates

LeBron James will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all the all-time greats that the NBA has ever seen, no matter what his critics have to say about that. Regardless of any negatives that people want to say about James, his resume as one of the greatest basketball players ever is unquestionable. While he might not be the single greatest player ever, it’s hard for anyone to be objective and put him any lower than two in the all-time argument.

One of the biggest arguments that detractors use to hurt the legitimacy of James’ career accomplishments is his 4-6 record in the NBA Finals. When you add the illustrious list of former All-Stars James has played with, the count being 33 as of this season, many question James’ greatness because he’s failed on the biggest stage so many times despite having teammates of this caliber. But the truth isn’t as black-and-white as it seems.

James’ agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, shut down the narrative around James’ All-Star teammates over his career on an episode of ‘Game Over With Rich Paul And Max Kellerman.’ Paul pointed out that most of these All-Stars played with James before or after their prime, using Shaquille O’Neal as an example.

“LeBron has always played better with less… People add all these people up that he played with, but those guys weren’t even in their prime. If you put him with prime Shaq, he has 12 rings. What are we talking about?”

James has eight teammates who have made the All-Star team while playing alongside him. These include Anthony Davis (five times: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025), Dwyane Wade (four times: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), Chris Bosh (four times: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), Kyrie Irving (two times: 2015, 2017), Kevin Love (two times: 2017, 2018), Mo Williams (2009), Zydrunas Ilgauskas (2005), and Luka Doncic (2026). James has won a championship with each player named on this list except Ilgauskas and Doncic.

Funnily enough, James had no All-Star teammates for his famous 2016 NBA Championship, although his co-stars Irving and Love were All-Star caliber players in the middle of their primes, as reflected by their selection the next season.

Outside of this, 25 players were teammates with James, but well after, or in some cases, before their years as an All-Star in the NBA. This list includes Carlos Boozer, Wally Szczerbiak, Ben Wallace, Shaquille O’Neal, Antawn Jamison, Jerry Stackhouse, Jamaal Magloire, Juwan Howard, Rashard Lewis, Ray Allen, Shawn Marion, Deron Williams, Kyle Korver, Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol, Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and D’Angelo Russell.

In that list of 25, the only player you could claim was close to their prime was Sczerbiak and potentially D’Angelo Russell, since he set a franchise record on the Lakers for three-point shooting in his full season with James in 2022-23. Every other player joined forces with James well-after their prime, including the likes of Shaq and Carmelo, who retired shortly after their seasons alongside James.

If LeBron had the prime versions of these players on his team when he was at his best, it makes sense to bash on the help he’s had and the championship resume he’s earned with that help. But it’s a true fact that the only Championship that James lost where he was the favorite was the 2011 NBA Finals. Every other year, he was the underdog in the Finals (except the 2020 NBA Finals). Despite that, three of his championship wins have come when he wasn’t the odds-on-favorite.

He does have a genuine MVP candidate leading his team in Luka Doncic now, but he hasn’t had help like this at any point in his career before this. Paul wants that to be recognized, and it’s a strong point.