Paul Pierce Claims Knicks Need A Better Player Than 6’2″ Jalen Brunson To Win A Championship

Paul Pierce questions Knicks ceiling with Jalen Brunson as top option.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Paul Pierce has sparked debate with a blunt assessment of the New York Knicks and their championship ceiling. Speaking on the No Fouls Given podcast, Pierce argued that a team led by a 6-foot-2 star faces structural limits when chasing a title.

“For the New York Knicks to make a Finals run, they need to find a player that’s better than Jalen Brunson. Your best player can’t be 6’2”.”

“Tell me what championship team had its best player at 6’2”. Just Stephen Curry… If your best player is 6’2”, it’s going to be tough to win a championship… Throughout history, you can name two teams where the best player was 6’2” or 6’3”.”

The comment lands directly on Jalen Brunson, who has been outstanding this season. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from three. He has carried the Knicks offensively for long stretches and remains one of the most reliable late-game scorers in the league.

The results back that up as New York finished 53-29, securing the third seed in the East. The advanced numbers support contender status. They ranked fourth in offensive rating, seventh in defensive rating, and fifth in net rating.

Brunson’s playoff resume only strengthens his case. In his first season with the Knicks, Brunson averaged 32.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 31.0% from three-point range, as he took an injury-ridden team to the second round. Last year in 2025, he led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, with playoff averages of 29.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.8% fom three-point range.

Pierce’s argument shifts the focus to roster hierarchy rather than production. The question is not whether Brunson is good enough. It is whether he can be the best player on a championship team.

That is where Karl-Anthony Towns becomes central. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from three. At his best, he changes the Knicks’ ceiling. When he plays with force, dominates the glass, and scores efficiently, New York looks like a complete team with size, spacing, and interior presence.

The issue is consistency. Towns has faced criticism for passive stretches, including from Shaquille O’Neal, who questioned which version of him shows up on a given night. When Towns fades, the Knicks lean entirely on Brunson’s shot creation. That makes them easier to scheme against in a seven-game series.

New York’s path starts with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that surged late in the season with a 20-6 run after the All-Star break. If the Knicks advance, a likely matchup with the Boston Celtics awaits. That is where Pierce’s argument will be tested in full.

Pierce is not questioning Brunson’s talent but rather the blueprint. The Knicks believe their current structure can work. But the playoffs will decide which side is right.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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