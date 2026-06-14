6 Things We Learned As Knicks Win 2026 NBA Championship After Incredible Game 5 Comeback

The New York Knicks were preparing for a flight back to New York as the Spurs built a 16-point lead and controlled most of Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama was protecting the rim. Dylan Harper was providing a massive lift off the bench. The Spurs led for 84% of the game and appeared ready to extend the series.

Then Jalen Brunson decided the season was ending on his terms and had one of the best closeout performances in recent Finals history.

The Knicks erased another significant deficit, closed the game with relentless defensive intensity, and completed a remarkable postseason run by defeating the Spurs 94-90 to capture the 2026 NBA Championship.

It is New York’s first title since 1973 and one of the most unforgettable championship performances in franchise history.

Here are the six biggest things we learned from a Game 5 that will be talked about forever.

1. Jalen Brunson Cemented His Legacy

Jalen Brunson deservedly won Finals MVP. He also had one of the best closeout performances in recent NBA Playoffs history.

The Knicks star carried New York to the finish line with 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and only three turnovers while shooting 14-27 from the field, 4-7 from beyond the arc, and 13-15 from the free-throw line.

It was a breathtaking display of shot-making and composure under immense pressure. Every time the Spurs threatened to put the game away, Brunson answered with another basket and reminded everyone why he has become one of the NBA’s best clutch performers.

What made the performance even more remarkable was how little offensive help he received. The Knicks shot just 35.6% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns managed only two points on 1-7 shooting. No other Knick scored more than 14 points.

Brunson wasn’t merely the best player on the floor – he was New York’s entire offensive engine when the season hung in the balance.

Championships are often remembered through defining images. Michael Jordan’s jumper in Utah. LeBron James’ block in Cleveland.

Brunson may have just created his own signature Finals moment, delivering New York its first championship in more than five decades.

2. These Knicks Refused To Die

If this postseason taught us anything about New York, it’s that this team simply does not panic.

The Knicks trailed by 22 points against Cleveland earlier in the playoffs and came back to win. They erased a 29-point deficit in Game 4 of the Finals to move within one victory of a title.

In Game 5, they spent most of the night chasing San Antonio after falling behind by as many as 16 points. The Spurs led for 84% of the game, yet somehow the Knicks found themselves celebrating by the final buzzer.

It wasn’t pretty. New York committed 14 turnovers and shot only 35.6% from the floor. Towns struggled. The offense stalled for long stretches.

Lesser teams would have folded. Instead, the Knicks trusted their defense, dominated the hustle plays, and continued grinding in New York fashion.

They only led for 10% of Game 5. Those were the only minutes that mattered.

3. The Spurs Learned The Painful Lessons Of Championship Basketball

San Antonio’s future remains incredibly bright, but this series showed just how difficult it is to finish the job on the biggest stage.

The Spurs controlled much of Game 5, building a 16-point lead behind their defense and balanced scoring. They led for most of the contest and appeared destined to force a Game 6 back in New York.

Then everything unraveled. Their young core struggled to respond once New York had them on the ropes. It is hard to remember one good possession they had down the stretch.

De’Aaron Fox scored just seven points on 3-15 shooting. Stephon Castle finished with six points while shooting 1-10 from the field.

Julian Champagnie added 14 points but committed four turnovers. San Antonio shot only 38.4% overall and made just 12 free throws compared to New York’s 20.

The Spurs have all the ingredients to become champions someday. Victor Wembanyama is already one of the league’s most dominant players.

Castle and Dylan Harper look like future stars at points throughout the playoffs. But talent alone isn’t enough. Sometimes the final step toward greatness can only be learned through heartbreak.

4. Victor Wembanyama Is Great, But Not Yet Unstoppable

Wembanyama’s Finals numbers will look impressive when people revisit this series years from now. In Game 5, he recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and six offensive rebounds while continuing to terrorize opponents defensively.

Yet this game also highlighted the areas where the 22-year-old superstar still has room to grow.

He shot 7-19 from the field and just 1-6 from three-point range. As San Antonio’s lead disappeared, there wasn’t a stretch where Wembanyama completely seized control of the game offensively.

The Spurs needed their franchise player to deliver a signature championship-clinching response, and it never arrived.

That shouldn’t overshadow how extraordinary he already is. Few players in NBA history have impacted winning at this level so early in their careers.

But Brunson reached another gear when everything was on the line. Wembanyama didn’t. He simply isn’t ready yet.

5. New York’s Supporting Cast Made The Difference

Brunson deserved every headline, but championships aren’t won by one player.

OG Anunoby finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and a block while providing his usual elite perimeter defense.

Josh Hart added 13 points and 11 rebounds, once again doing all of the little things that don’t always appear in highlight packages.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 14 points and four assists while knocking down three three-pointers.

Mitchell Robinson may have been the game’s unsung hero. Despite scoring only two points, he grabbed 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, repeatedly extending possessions when the Knicks desperately needed extra opportunities.

None of them had perfect games. Together, they played championship basketball.

6. The Knicks Finally Have Their Defining Moment

For decades, Knicks fans have lived with memories of what could have been.

Patrick Ewing never won a championship. The gritty teams of the 1990s came agonizingly close. The Carmelo Anthony era generated excitement but ultimately fell very short.

That history changed tonight.

Brunson transformed the culture of the franchise. Towns embraced the spotlight of New York. Hart, Bridges, and Anunoby built one of the toughest identities in basketball.

Through comeback after comeback, this group developed an unshakable belief that no deficit was too large and no moment too big.

The 2026 Knicks won’t be remembered simply because they won a title.

They’ll be remembered because of how they won it.

They fought through adversity, stared down elimination multiple times throughout their postseason run, and delivered one of the most dramatic championship journeys the NBA has ever seen.

After 53 years of waiting, the New York Knicks are NBA champions.