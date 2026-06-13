Victor Wembanyama Smacks Ex-Teammate Jeremy Sochan For Trash-Talking At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama was not ready to listen to Jeremy Sochan chirping at him from the sidelines of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs started hot during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and took an early 16-point lead in the first half against the New York Knicks (31-15). Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper were leading the offensive charge for the Spurs tonight.

In the first half, the ESPN broadcast caught an interesting sequence involving Victor Wembanyama and the Knicks’ Jeremy Sochan, who seemed to be constantly chirping at his former teammate from the bench.

Wembanyama took exception to it on one instance during live play and smacked his former teammate lightly on his chest to acknowledge his words from the sidelines when the officials were not looking.

On the next timeout, Sochan tried to walk onto the court and talk to Wembanyama, but the French star gave him the ‘cold shoulder’ quite literally as he walked past him, smacking his shoulder on Sochan’s face, while coldly ignoring his words.

 

This intense sequence comes with a lot of context. Sochan was traded from the Spurs earlier this season and is the only player who will receive a championship ring, no matter which team wins the NBA Finals.

But he has not done anything significant in this series and only played three minutes during the Knicks’ historic Game 4 comeback without any contributions to the box score. So I don’t understand what warrants his trash-talk at this stage, even though the series is almost decided.

Earlier, before the NBA Finals began, Sochan boasted that his knowledge about the Spurs made him a lot more useful from the bench to help other players on his team.

“Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have,” Sochan said.

“Being that tall [Wembanyama] gets tired,” Sochan added. “Give him different looks and [not beat him up but] be very physical, and make him run. And he’s gonna get tired, he’s gonna have to take some plays off in my opinion.”

And now, Sochan is trying to get into Wembanyama’s head as the Knicks are one win away from winning their first NBA championship since 1973. He blamed the Spurs for not giving him any opportunities when he was with them, and now his team is on the verge of beating them at the biggest stage in the league.

While we do not know what exact information Sochan gave to the Knicks, whatever he did tell them seems to have worked so far. It will be interesting to see what Sochan has to say about his former team if New York clinches the championship tonight.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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