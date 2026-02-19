Jeremy Sochan Shares Why Spurs Waived Him; Reveals His Reason For Signing With The Knicks

After the first four years of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan saw his tenure with the Spurs come to an end in a surprising turn of events earlier this month. While many potential suitors were lining up to sign him, the forward eventually opted to join the New York Knicks.

While joining the Knicks could be a terrific opportunity for Jeremy Sochan, it goes without saying that the suddenness of his departure from San Antonio was jarring. While speaking with The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Sochan addressed why he and the Spurs organization chose to part ways, ultimately resulting in San Antonio waiving him.

“No real opportunity in my opinion,” Sochan shared. “It is what it is. It’s a deep team. Maybe I didn’t see eye-to-eye with coach. I’m just blessed to be somewhere to grow.”

Jeremy Sochan was quite cognizant of his position in the Spurs’ rotation. After missing six games at the start of the season while recovering from injury, the forward already found himself falling behind.

The Spurs came out firing early in the campaign behind Victor Wembanyama‘s inspired performances. With players such as Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson simply taking on larger roles in Sochan’s absence, the forward’s chances to carve out a role for himself were considerably reduced.

Although Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had a positive opinion of Sochan, it became clear that he wouldn’t have a bigger role to play. Thus, parting ways may have been the best course of action.

Jeremy Sochan Reveals Why He Joined The Knicks

With averages of 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game this season, Jeremy Sochan had very evidently stagnated in San Antonio. Considering his potential, a different direction may have been in his best interest.

Thus, the New York Knicks emerged not only as a potential landing spot but also as a preferred destination, according to Sochan. During his first media availability for the Knicks, he stated:

“New York was always at the top. I really had refreshing and really good conversations with the organization, the front office, and the coach. I was always excited about this opportunity.”

“One of the reasons why I picked New York is it’s a very deep roster with a lot of really talented players,” Sochan added. “But I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity to watch and grow from that, too. I still think I’m young, so being around players that have established themselves and done a lot in this league is a crazy opportunity for me.”

The Knicks’ most noteworthy quality is their wing depth, featuring players such as Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Landry Shamet, among several others. While this may limit Sochan’s opportunities to secure more playing time, the forward seemed focused on growth.

While Jeremy Sochan may not bring much to the Knicks’ updated roster offensively, his versatility on the defensive end and ability to disrupt plays could prove crucial as New York prepares for a title push.

With the team currently placing third in the East (35-20), the Knicks will attempt to capitalize on their current position to dominate the final segment of the regular season.