Jabari Smith Jr. Disappointed With Media’s Attempt To Create A Conflict With Kevin Durant

After footage from a recent scrimmage was revealed, Jabari Smith Jr. expressed disappointment with the media's attempts at creating conflicts with Kevin Durant.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jabari Smith Jr. reacts to a play during a Rockets game. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Kupferman - Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Jacob Kupferman - Getty Images

With several Houston Rockets players, including Jabari Smith Jr., reportedly being mentioned in posts from Kevin Durant‘s alleged burner account, a tense environment is to be expected. Although Durant has been quick to respond to the claims involving the burner account, the media has continued to push narratives.

Recently, Bleacher Report posted a video of Kevin Durant blocking Jabari Smith Jr. during the Rockets’ first scrimmage after the All-Star break. The media company attempted to create some conflict between the two players with an ambiguous caption. However, Smith wasn’t having any of it, as he curtly commented:

“Smh. I’m disappointed in y’all @bleacherreport.”

Jabari Smith Jr. called out the media’s attempts at pushing certain agendas that could potentially cause issues within the Rockets’ rotation. Needless to say, this has had an impact, as Bleacher Report appears to have taken down the post.

The All-Star break has been quite positive for most teams, with the time being spent recuperating and resting before heading into the final stretch of the regular season. However, the Houston Rockets could be at risk of being in disarray.

With the waves from the rumors involving the burner account still being felt around the league, the Rockets will hope to regroup and gather their bearings before heading into their next matchup.

 

The Burner Post About Jabari Smith Jr. May Be Accurate

Jabari Smith Jr. was among the several players and former teammates who were called out on Kevin Durant’s alleged burner account. The post addressing Smith specifically insulted the forward’s awareness and decision-making during games.

Although Smith has positioned himself as a talented prospect for the Rockets, even earning himself a huge extension in the offseason, Rashad McCants revealed that there may be some truth behind the burner post.

“I heard somebody say, [an] insider in the Houston Rockets s**t, that Jabari don’t be getting the plays, he don’t be understanding certain s**t that be going on,” McCants revealed.

McCants firmly maintained his stance on receiving such information from a reliable source, pointing out that he learned of this before the allegations regarding Durant’s burner account were made. Although he downplayed the initial claim made in the post by stating that Smith didn’t remember the plays, it doesn’t reflect well on the Rockets’ forward if it is factual.

The circumstances involving Jabari Smith Jr. aren’t necessarily favorable either. Although he positions himself as a versatile two-way player with tremendous potential, given the current depth in the Rockets’ starting lineup, he hasn’t been able to assert himself as a go-to option.

Still, he has demonstrated some growth this season, averaging 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. While impressive, when considering his ceiling, it is evident that the Rockets will expect more from him, especially as they prepare to contend for the title.

