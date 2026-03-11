Spurs Player Told Kevin Durant Why They Were Doubling Him: “The Rest Of Your Team Sucks”

Spurs player took a major diss at Rockets players during mid-game chat with Kevin Durant.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the replay board while playing against the San Antonio Spurs timeout in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Western Conference standings amid a successful season, but they are far from unbeatable. In fact, as one Spurs player recently pointed out to Kevin Durant, the Rockets don’t have nearly enough reliable scoring to strike fear in their opponents.

“The last Spurs game vs. Houston, Kevin Durant was getting frustrated with the way the Spurs were defending him. Keldon is grabbing and holding, and they’re double-teaming and triple-teaming him,” said Jeff McDonald on the Spurs Insider podcast. “At one point, Kevin Durant tells Keldon Johnson: ‘Man, why are you guys triple-teaming me?’ And Keldon said, ‘You’re the sixth-leading scorer in NBA history, that’s why we’re triple-teamming you.’ Then, an anonymous Spur said: ‘It’s not because you’re good, it’s because the rest of your team sucks.'”

The moment happened during Sunday’s Texas showdown, which saw the Spurs obliterate the Rockets in San Antonio (145-120). Durant was limited to 23 points (along with five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks), on only 12 shot attempts due to relentless defense and constant pressure in the form of double and triple teams.

Durant tried his best to play through the coverage, but it clearly got to his head to the point where he felt compelled to complain about it to Keldon Johnson. He wasn’t surprised to hear him barking back, as Durant is used to this kind of attention. What he likely didn’t expect was for another player to chime in and disrespect his teammates like that.

Whether he was trying to stir the pot or simply point out a flaw in the Rockets’ offense, it’s the kind of comment that comes with a sting of truth. As good as Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are, they aren’t reliable or consistent scorers in the same way Durant is. That Spurs game proved it, as it would have been much harder for them to get away with that defensive strategy if the Rockets had anyone else capable of carrying an offense.

In the end, it’s a brutal dose of reality for Durant and a stark reminder that he’s still at the top of the hierarchy in Houston. Despite his age and the best efforts of the Rockets, Kevin Durant is the heart of everything they do, and teams know that the key to beating Houston is to limit No. 7’s effectiveness on the floor.

With the trade deadline come and gone, there’s no changing things now for the Rockets. Their only chance for a boost will come from within, and the return of Fred VanVleet gives them something to hope for. Beyond that, they’ll have to wait until the offseason, when several options will become available to get Durant the support he deserves.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
Stephen A. Smith Blasts Wizards For Letting Bam Adebayo Score 83 Points; Says He Wanted To Puke
