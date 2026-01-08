Fred VanVleet Could Play Again Just 7 Months After Season-Ending Injury

It was back in September that Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was diagnosed with a torn ACL, effectively ruling him out for the season. Now, just four months later, there are rumblings that he could retake the court as early as April.

In a segment on Howdy Partners, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon revealed the optimistic new timeline for the veteran point guard, exposing confidence from within the team that he’ll be ready for playoff action. The 31-year-old veteran hasn’t played since the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 37.8% shooting and 34.5% shooting from three.

ACL tears typically have a recovery time of 9-12 months, and it often takes even longer before a player is fully healed from the damage. For VanVleet, a spring return in April or May would limit his recovery time to just 7-8 months, a risky and potentially dangerous move. Even with today’s advancements in sports medicine, rushing the process like that can have devastating consequences.

If VanVleet plays before he’s ready, his game and performance could suffer. More importantly, it could lead to another setback that further compromises his health. That’s why the Rockets will remain flexible with his timeline to ensure that he returns only if and when he’s at full strength.

Still, it’s not unheard of for players to expedite their injury recovery. Kyrie Irving is making similar progress in Dallas, while Jayson Tatum is actively planning his comeback less than nine months after tearing his Achilles tendon. For VanVleet, the injury occurred in the offseason during an unofficial team workout. While the Rockets are not pressuring him to come back early, he has good reason to take the added risk for a squad that remains highly competitive in the Western Conference.

After finishing third last season, the addition of Kevin Durant has raised the Rockets’ ceiling while increasing the pressure. Even without their starting point guard, the team has embraced title expectations, with Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson leading the way. At sixth in the standings (22-12), Houston still has a long way to go, but VanVleet’s potential return could change things.

His skills at point guard would be a welcome addition to the rotation, which currently has Thompson at the position as the Rockets play through Sengun. Despite his inefficiency, VanVleet’s confident scoring, play-making, and ball-handling would be a boost for this Rockets team, which is ranked as one of the slowest in the league right now (96.1).