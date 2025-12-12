Mavericks Get An Optimistic Update On Kyrie Irving’s Injury Return Timeline

Latest intel on Kyrie Irving suggests the Mavericks are optimistic about the veteran point guard's return from injury.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving, who was expected to miss the entire season, has seemingly fast-tracked the timeline for his return. According to Senior Mavericks writer Grant Afseth, the franchise is optimistic that Irving could return to action as early as before the All-Star break in mid-February 2026.

“Yeah, I think he’s been working very hard to have a comeback this season. I think he very much wants to. Obviously, the way the team has played out has kind of created uncertainty for what people think could happen. But I do know he’s been someone who’s worked very hard to make that comeback.”

“He takes a lot of pride in being able to show I’m an elite player coming off this injury. Even like being able to attack it, to come back sooner than someone might think, like, kind of defy the odds, if you will,” said Afseth while he appeared on HoopsHype’s new NBA podcast ‘Around the Beat’.

“But it’s a complicated general situation because, from that standpoint, because he doesn’t want a timeline out there where if it’s not met, then you’re talking about a setback, and then that, like, add some distraction area elements to it.”

“I think it’s more like he’s going to attack it, try to come back as soon as possible. But we don’t have that external pressure to where, you know, we’re, we’re discussing timetables, things of that nature.”

“I’ve personally liked, from my understanding of the situation, have long held the thought that there’s optimism of a pre-All-Star break return. But that’s not ever been like super like that’s happening, there’s a set guarantee like anything of that nature,” Afseth concluded.

This timeline is concurrent with Marc J. Spears’ estimated prediction earlier last month. The Mavericks’ veteran guard is at the epicenter of all major decisions that the franchise needs to make.

Jason Kidd had revealed last month how Kyrie Irving was using his voice as a leader in the locker room and was itching for a comeback. After he found himself amid trade rumors, the franchise reportedly shut it down. They said they are willing to hear offers for Anthony Davis but not Irving.

Moreover, they clarified that they will not take action on any of those offers for Anthony Davis before evaluating how Irving’s trio with Davis and Cooper Flagg performs.

We could see Irving in action as early as January also so that the Mavericks can evaluate their future, considering the February 6 trade deadline to get anything done on Davis potentially this season.

The nine-time All-Star, Kyrie Irving, still has two seasons left in his contract after 2025-26 (which includes a player option for 2027-28). Therefore, despite his injury, he clearly has all the leverage in terms of deciding his own and the team’s future, while they evaluate potentially franchise-changing choices this season.

Irving has already been actively involved in mentoring Cooper Flagg as a veteran. It will be interesting to see how Irving’s return could possibly start a ripple effect of major changes around the league or redefine the situation of the Mavericks, who are currently 9-16 for the season and sitting in the 10th seed from the West.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick at the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images JJ Redick Hints At Lineup Changes Amid Lakers Defensive Issues
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like