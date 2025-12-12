Mavericks Get An Optimistic Update On Kyrie Irving’s Injury Return Timeline

Kyrie Irving, who was expected to miss the entire season, has seemingly fast-tracked the timeline for his return. According to Senior Mavericks writer Grant Afseth, the franchise is optimistic that Irving could return to action as early as before the All-Star break in mid-February 2026.

“Yeah, I think he’s been working very hard to have a comeback this season. I think he very much wants to. Obviously, the way the team has played out has kind of created uncertainty for what people think could happen. But I do know he’s been someone who’s worked very hard to make that comeback.”

“He takes a lot of pride in being able to show I’m an elite player coming off this injury. Even like being able to attack it, to come back sooner than someone might think, like, kind of defy the odds, if you will,” said Afseth while he appeared on HoopsHype’s new NBA podcast ‘Around the Beat’.

“But it’s a complicated general situation because, from that standpoint, because he doesn’t want a timeline out there where if it’s not met, then you’re talking about a setback, and then that, like, add some distraction area elements to it.”

“I think it’s more like he’s going to attack it, try to come back as soon as possible. But we don’t have that external pressure to where, you know, we’re, we’re discussing timetables, things of that nature.”

“I’ve personally liked, from my understanding of the situation, have long held the thought that there’s optimism of a pre-All-Star break return. But that’s not ever been like super like that’s happening, there’s a set guarantee like anything of that nature,” Afseth concluded.

This timeline is concurrent with Marc J. Spears’ estimated prediction earlier last month. The Mavericks’ veteran guard is at the epicenter of all major decisions that the franchise needs to make.

Jason Kidd had revealed last month how Kyrie Irving was using his voice as a leader in the locker room and was itching for a comeback. After he found himself amid trade rumors, the franchise reportedly shut it down. They said they are willing to hear offers for Anthony Davis but not Irving.

Moreover, they clarified that they will not take action on any of those offers for Anthony Davis before evaluating how Irving’s trio with Davis and Cooper Flagg performs.

We could see Irving in action as early as January also so that the Mavericks can evaluate their future, considering the February 6 trade deadline to get anything done on Davis potentially this season.

The nine-time All-Star, Kyrie Irving, still has two seasons left in his contract after 2025-26 (which includes a player option for 2027-28). Therefore, despite his injury, he clearly has all the leverage in terms of deciding his own and the team’s future, while they evaluate potentially franchise-changing choices this season.

Irving has already been actively involved in mentoring Cooper Flagg as a veteran. It will be interesting to see how Irving’s return could possibly start a ripple effect of major changes around the league or redefine the situation of the Mavericks, who are currently 9-16 for the season and sitting in the 10th seed from the West.