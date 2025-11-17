Kyrie Irving Injury Update Indicates He Could Be Ready To Play Sooner Than Expected

Kyrie Irving‘s recovery from an ACL injury has been one of the key talking points of the Dallas Mavericks‘ season. Given that several sources project the Mavs as a playoff contender solely based on Irving’s availability, it is evident how important he is to the team.

On this note, NBA insider Marc J Spears shared a promising update on Kyrie Irving’s health during a recent appearance on “NBA Today“.

“Kyrie’s looking good. He’s ahead of schedule,” Spears said. “He’s working out with the purpose of playing this season, which I’m sure Mavs fans are glad to hear. I think, optimistic-wise, around late-January, All-Star break. Someone close to him told me that if it was the playoffs, he could play right now. That’s how ahead of schedule he is.”

“But the problem is like, who’s running the show?” he continued. “Like, what’s their record going to be? Will Anthony Davis be back? I think by the time he’s potentially able to come back late-January, there’s going to be a collective decision from him, from the team, from everybody, whether it’s worth it for him to come back or not. But I hear that he wants to be back.”

Although Spears hedges on the safe side by presenting a timeline similar to the initial report, the notion that Kyrie Irving could be ready to play immediately appears to be a positive sign.

While Spears’ statement hinted that the gravity of the situation would be crucial in determining when Irving would return, it also indicates that the Mavericks are being cautious in their approach.

In light of the updates provided by Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd on Irving’s recovery timeline, Spears’ report seems to align with those assessments.

The Mavericks Need Kyrie Irving Back

As mentioned earlier, many sources viewed the Dallas Mavericks as a potential powerhouse in the Western Conference. Along with a superstar core featuring Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, Dallas added a future franchise cornerstone with the No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg.

While expectations for the Mavs to be among the top teams in the West were immense, the team has come up short early in the season. With injuries taking a toll on their performance, the Mavs are off to a 4-10 record, putting them in the lower rungs of the Western Conference standings.

Although Dallas has a solid roster in place, expecting a rookie to shine and lead the team to consistent wins seems somewhat unrealistic. In this regard, the team faces a dire need to see Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis back in action.

Last season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 40.1% shooting from three-point range. Given how valuable these figures would be in helping the Mavericks stay afloat at this stage, there may be a serious case for Dallas to consider accelerating his return.