Scottie Barnes Has A Humble Reaction To Historic Triple-Double Performance

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes had a dominant outing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. In the process of leading his team to a clutch 141-127 win in overtime, Barnes recorded a historic triple-double performance.

Scottie Barnes posted the first 20-20-10 stat line in Raptors history, with 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists. While speaking about this showcase against the Warriors, Barnes shared a simple and humble response.

“I’m just sitting under there trying to get rebounds, jumping, trying to grab it,” Barnes shared. “It was just coming my way. So, like I said, we’re just trying to do whatever it takes to win. We got a great dub; this is a really good team. We did our job.”

To say this win is significant is an understatement. Given the cards the Raptors have been dealt recently, particularly with injuries, the team has shown resilience and grit.

Fortunately, Toronto saw RJ Barrett back in the lineup to help ease some of the pressure of fielding a shorthanded roster. With his contribution of 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on Sunday, Barrett proved to be a valuable asset.

The Raptors’ trio of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley led the charge against the Warriors, with Quickley logging a team-high 27 points. After a strong showcase, Toronto improved to 19-14 on the season, securing fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Is Scottie Barnes An All-Star Candidate?

Scottie Barnes is widely considered one of the most gifted two-way players in the current batch of young players. Although he has already earned himself an All-Star nod in 2024, the 24-year-old seems to be making a solid case to return to the big stage.

Barnes has been nothing short of spectacular this year. While Brandon Ingram has undoubtedly been the team’s best offensive player, Barnes has been the engine. His unrelenting rebounding effort, along with his remarkable production on both ends of the floor, has proven immensely positive for Toronto.

For the 2025-26 season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. Although his consistency over the last five games has wavered, the recent outings have certainly been noteworthy.

Barnes positions himself as an impact player. If not with scoring, he finds a way to contribute while rebounding and defending. When considering his personal ambition of earning an All-Defensive selection, along with being named MVP and DPOY, it is clear that the 24-year-old sets big expectations for himself this season.

Realistically, Barnes may not be named DPOY, but he certainly does have a strong case for being named to the All-Defensive team at this stage. Should he sustain his production on the offensive end as well, the Raptors forward is sure to earn his second All-Star nod.