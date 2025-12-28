Scottie Barnes Has A Humble Reaction To Historic Triple-Double Performance

After one of the greatest single-game performances in Raptors' history, Scottie Barnes shares a simple and humble reaction to the display.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes had a dominant outing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. In the process of leading his team to a clutch 141-127 win in overtime, Barnes recorded a historic triple-double performance.

Scottie Barnes posted the first 20-20-10 stat line in Raptors history, with 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists. While speaking about this showcase against the Warriors, Barnes shared a simple and humble response.

“I’m just sitting under there trying to get rebounds, jumping, trying to grab it,” Barnes shared. “It was just coming my way. So, like I said, we’re just trying to do whatever it takes to win. We got a great dub; this is a really good team. We did our job.”

To say this win is significant is an understatement. Given the cards the Raptors have been dealt recently, particularly with injuries, the team has shown resilience and grit.

Fortunately, Toronto saw RJ Barrett back in the lineup to help ease some of the pressure of fielding a shorthanded roster. With his contribution of 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on Sunday, Barrett proved to be a valuable asset.

The Raptors’ trio of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley led the charge against the Warriors, with Quickley logging a team-high 27 points. After a strong showcase, Toronto improved to 19-14 on the season, securing fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

 

Is Scottie Barnes An All-Star Candidate?

Scottie Barnes is widely considered one of the most gifted two-way players in the current batch of young players. Although he has already earned himself an All-Star nod in 2024, the 24-year-old seems to be making a solid case to return to the big stage.

Barnes has been nothing short of spectacular this year. While Brandon Ingram has undoubtedly been the team’s best offensive player, Barnes has been the engine. His unrelenting rebounding effort, along with his remarkable production on both ends of the floor, has proven immensely positive for Toronto.

For the 2025-26 season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. Although his consistency over the last five games has wavered, the recent outings have certainly been noteworthy.

Barnes positions himself as an impact player. If not with scoring, he finds a way to contribute while rebounding and defending. When considering his personal ambition of earning an All-Defensive selection, along with being named MVP and DPOY, it is clear that the 24-year-old sets big expectations for himself this season.

Realistically, Barnes may not be named DPOY, but he certainly does have a strong case for being named to the All-Defensive team at this stage. Should he sustain his production on the offensive end as well, the Raptors forward is sure to earn his second All-Star nod.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (left) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Deandre Ayton Steps On JJ Redick’s Toes; Negates Claims Of Uncomfortable Lakers Practice
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like