Hawks Injury Update: 2 Stars Could Be Sidelined For Game Against Thunder

The Hawks could find themselves in an immensely vulnerable positions as two of their star players could be sidelined for the upcoming game against the Thunder.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a tough 128-125 loss against the New York Knicks. With their sixth loss in a row, the Hawks are in desperate need of a win. Unfortunately, coming up against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder doesn’t necessarily present the most promising opportunity to break out of a slump.

To make matters worse, the Hawks could be fielding a shorthanded roster, as both Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are expected to be on the injury report for Tuesday night’s game.

According to a recent update by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Johnson (illness) has been ruled out of the game against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Young (right quad contusion) has been listed as questionable.

This puts the Hawks in a rather precarious position. Although Young’s absence early in the season forced Atlanta to rely on Jalen Johnson as the team’s primary star, the young forward rose to the occasion and established himself as the pillar of the team.

While they remained inconsistent, the Hawks were still considered a competitive unit. Now, with at least one star sidelined, the team could find itself falling further down the ranks of the East.

On a more positive note, Atlanta could see Kristaps Porzingis return to the lineup soon. Although he won’t be available for the game against OKC either, he is expected to be day-to-day as he recovers from illness.

 

Have The Hawks Been Worse Since Trae Young Returned?

After missing over a month of regular-season action, Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Although this presented an opportunity for Young to get accustomed to his place in the rotation and get his feet under him, the game resulted in a crushing 133-126 loss.

In many ways, this effectively set off the Hawks’ recent landslide of losses. After being defeated by the Spurs in the following game, Atlanta has since gone on to lose its next four, resulting in a 0-6 record.

In five appearances since being back in the rotation, Young is averaging 20.8 points, 10.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range. While impressive on an individual level, the impact on Atlanta’s performance has been detrimental.

The Hawks have allowed an average of 131.8 points per game, featuring a 152-150 loss to the Chicago Bulls in regulation since the four-time All-Star returned. Although Atlanta’s offense has seen a minor boost, the resultant defensive collapse has proven catastrophic.

While it would be sacrilegious to suggest that a franchise player like Young could be the cause of this downfall, the stats point to it. With several rumors surrounding him lately, there may be some reason to believe that his time in Atlanta could be coming to an end.

The Hawks are currently linked in trade rumors involving Anthony Davis, though it has been noted that Young will not be involved in such a deal. However, should the Hawks’ situation remain the same, the franchise may be forced to make some tough decisions.

Siddhant Gupta
