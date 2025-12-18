Trae Young Hints At Return Date; Reveals How He Wants To Contribute

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has been sidelined for a considerable amount of time with a knee injury. Although the star was initially expected to miss only four weeks of action, the reality of the situation has raised concerns.

While Trae Young’s availability this season has been brought into question, the four-time All-Star recently hinted at a potential return while speaking with the media.

“I mean, if it were up to me, I would have told them three weeks after I got injured,” Young joked after being asked about an ideal time to return. “But the doctors, they weren’t agreeing with me. But nah, I’ve just been following their plan this whole time. I ain’t really had too much say in it. So I’m just listening to whatever they have to say.”

While very little has been reported about Trae Young’s approach to recovery, the recent updates have been promising. With videos of the guard practicing with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks, there is some optimism regarding his health.

Despite being hesitant with sharing concrete information, the Hawks’ superstar could be poised to return to the floor soon. With Atlanta officially upgrading his status to questionable for their upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Trae Young may return to action at a crucial period for the franchise.

Trae Young’s Plans To Contribute To The Hawks’ Efforts

The Atlanta Hawks made significant commitments to roster building in an effort to cement their position as a title contender in the Eastern Conference this season. Considering that Trae Young was a huge part of their plans, the Hawks were left in a vulnerable position after the guard went down with an injury.

In the 22 games since Young has been sidelined, the Hawks have posted a 13-9 record. While observing the team during this period, the four-time All-Star had some interesting takeaways.

“Obviously, being out, I see certain things that our team is doing really well, and I want to keep allowing our team to do them and make sure the team is doing those things,” Young said. “But then there are times, obviously, where we’re struggling, or there are times when it looks kind of tough on some of the guys, and I just want to make it easier.”

“Since Day 1, I’ve always felt like I was a puzzle piece to a big puzzle. I’ve never felt like I was the whole puzzle,” he continued. “So I’m about to come back and do the same thing and just be another puzzle piece, try to fit in, and make all these things work.”

Despite Young’s absence, the Hawks have displayed resilience. With Jalen Johnson stepping into the role of the franchise player, Atlanta has even looked formidable.

In light of these developments, Young could benefit from taking a step back and letting the game come to him. However, considering the trade rumors surrounding him, the 27-year-old may need to assert himself and have an immediate impact on the team’s performance.