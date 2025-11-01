Hawks Star Trae Young Out At Least Four Weeks With Latest Injury

Trae Young has avoided the worst after a scary knee injury. According to Shams Charania, the Hawks star has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after undergoing an MRI and multiple doctor reviews.

“Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks,” reported Charania. “Young underwent an MRI on Friday and multiple doctor reviews showed he dodged major structural damage in the knee.”

The play looked bad in real time, but the follow-up testing brought encouraging news beyond the sprain itself.

“Important for Young, ensuring in exams that all of his other ligaments and his meniscus remained intact after having a teammate shoved into his leg on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.”

Young played just seven minutes in Wednesday’s 117-112 win over the Nets, recording six points, one rebound, and one assist before leaving the game in the first quarter. The injury occurred after an awkward collision with teammate Mouhamed Gueye, and he has not been seen on the court since.

It is a relief that Young avoided a more serious injury, but knee issues are nothing to take lightly. They can linger, worsen with overuse, or lead to other lower-body complications, and the Hawks will need to be careful with his recovery. For a player who relies on speed, agility, and constant movement, even a minor setback could throw off his rhythm for weeks.

Before the injury, Young was already struggling to find his form. Through five games this season, he is averaging just 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game on 37.1 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers are well below his career averages of 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 43.2 percent shooting. For a player of his caliber, that dip in efficiency and scoring is a red flag.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have hovered around mediocrity again. At 3-3, they are stuck in the same place they have been for years: good enough to compete, but not good enough to contend. With Young sidelined for at least a month, it will be up to the rest of the roster to prove they can step up and win games without him.

That includes Zaccharie Risacher, the young forward who has shown flashes of brilliance, and Kristaps Porzingis, who has been steady as a scoring presence in the frontcourt. Add in Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s defensive versatility, and the Hawks might be able to stay afloat until their star returns.

This upcoming stretch without Trae could also influence the franchise’s long-term direction. With a $48.9 million player option looming for next season, Young could opt out and test free agency in the summer. If Atlanta’s front office starts to doubt whether they can build a true contender around him, they may explore trade possibilities before February’s deadline.

For now, the priority is recovery. Trae Young remains the heartbeat of the franchise, and the Hawks cannot afford to rush him back too soon. But if they find a new rhythm in his absence, it could raise serious questions about their future together. These next few weeks will tell us everything we need to know about the state of the Hawks and about where Trae Young goes from here.

Ultimately, this setback may slow him down for a few weeks, but it will not define his season or his future. The Hawks’ challenge now is to prove they can compete without him while preparing for his eventual return. When he steps back on the court, Young will have a chance to remind everyone why he is still one of the most electric guards in basketball.