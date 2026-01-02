Joel Embiid Says He’s Finally Feeling Like Himself Again After Multiple Setbacks

Joel Embiid discusses feeling healthier, sharper defensively, and closer to his peak level of play.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid is beginning to feel like himself again, and that confidence is starting to show on the floor. Speaking with the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers’ franchise center opened up about his physical progress as he works his way back into form after another disrupted start to the season.

“I feel like I’m getting back to myself,” Embiid said. “Taking what the defense gives me. Physically, I think where I feel it the most is defensively. I’m getting back to that level of just moving my feet, blocking shots, and being that defensive presence.”

Those comments come at a pivotal moment for both Embiid and the 76ers. After weeks of managing his workload and building rhythm, Philadelphia is starting to see signs that its anchor is rounding into shape on both ends of the floor, especially defensively, where his impact has historically defined the team’s ceiling.

“If you want to talk about feeling like myself, two years ago, when I felt like I reached that peak level, every time I stepped on the court, I felt like I could score 40 or 50 every single night,” Embiid said. “I can be more aggressive, but I feel like I’m also smarter.”

Embiid’s road back has been shaped by a series of physical hurdles. After dealing with knee and ankle issues that limited his availability earlier this season, Philadelphia opted for a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term health over short-term results. His recent return to consistent action reflects growing confidence from both Embiid and the medical staff that his body can handle increased responsibility.

That ramp-up has not been without challenges. With averages of 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 44.1% shooting (23.9% from three), Embiid has opened the season slowly by his standards, needing time to regain conditioning and timing after missing games early. However, flashes of dominance are beginning to resurface, most notably in a recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, where he finished with 22 points, four rebounds, six assists, zero steals, and one block in 35 minutes on 50.0% shooting (0-3 from three) while anchoring the defense.

Of course, much has changed since Embiid’s last fully healthy run. With Tyrese Maxey now firmly established as the offensive engine, Embiid no longer needs to carry the same nightly scoring burden, allowing him to pick spots, dominate defensively, and elevate the group with efficiency and poise. If this version of Embiid continues to trend upward, Philadelphia’s ceiling will rise quickly as the season moves forward.

If Embiid truly is turning the corner physically, the ripple effects could be massive for Philadelphia. A healthier, smarter version of Joel paired with Maxey’s growth gives the Sixers a clearer identity and a much higher margin for error. At 18-14, the season is still young enough for momentum to swing, and with Embiid finding his footing again, the Sixers may finally be positioned to make that push.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Jimmy Butler Added To Warriors Absences In Latest Injury Blow
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like