Joel Embiid Says He’s Finally Feeling Like Himself Again After Multiple Setbacks

Joel Embiid is beginning to feel like himself again, and that confidence is starting to show on the floor. Speaking with the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers’ franchise center opened up about his physical progress as he works his way back into form after another disrupted start to the season.

“I feel like I’m getting back to myself,” Embiid said. “Taking what the defense gives me. Physically, I think where I feel it the most is defensively. I’m getting back to that level of just moving my feet, blocking shots, and being that defensive presence.”

Those comments come at a pivotal moment for both Embiid and the 76ers. After weeks of managing his workload and building rhythm, Philadelphia is starting to see signs that its anchor is rounding into shape on both ends of the floor, especially defensively, where his impact has historically defined the team’s ceiling.

“If you want to talk about feeling like myself, two years ago, when I felt like I reached that peak level, every time I stepped on the court, I felt like I could score 40 or 50 every single night,” Embiid said. “I can be more aggressive, but I feel like I’m also smarter.”

Embiid’s road back has been shaped by a series of physical hurdles. After dealing with knee and ankle issues that limited his availability earlier this season, Philadelphia opted for a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term health over short-term results. His recent return to consistent action reflects growing confidence from both Embiid and the medical staff that his body can handle increased responsibility.

That ramp-up has not been without challenges. With averages of 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 44.1% shooting (23.9% from three), Embiid has opened the season slowly by his standards, needing time to regain conditioning and timing after missing games early. However, flashes of dominance are beginning to resurface, most notably in a recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, where he finished with 22 points, four rebounds, six assists, zero steals, and one block in 35 minutes on 50.0% shooting (0-3 from three) while anchoring the defense.

Of course, much has changed since Embiid’s last fully healthy run. With Tyrese Maxey now firmly established as the offensive engine, Embiid no longer needs to carry the same nightly scoring burden, allowing him to pick spots, dominate defensively, and elevate the group with efficiency and poise. If this version of Embiid continues to trend upward, Philadelphia’s ceiling will rise quickly as the season moves forward.

If Embiid truly is turning the corner physically, the ripple effects could be massive for Philadelphia. A healthier, smarter version of Joel paired with Maxey’s growth gives the Sixers a clearer identity and a much higher margin for error. At 18-14, the season is still young enough for momentum to swing, and with Embiid finding his footing again, the Sixers may finally be positioned to make that push.