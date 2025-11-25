Joel Embiid Out Again With Knee Issue; Misses Eighth Consecutive Game

Former MVP and superstar big man Joel Embiid (right knee management) has officially been ruled out for the 76ers in their latest game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. It has been a challenging stretch for the 76ers, who continue to play without their centerpiece as they try to hold ground in the Eastern Conference.

It is the tenth straight missed game for Embiid, who has been battling knee soreness for over a week now. He is currently listed as day-to-day with his return imminent, but the 76ers will be without him in tonight’s NBA Emirates Cup matchup against the Orlando Magic (East Group B). Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), VJ Edgecombe (calf), and Adem Bona (ankle) remain out.

Veteran swingman Paul George (right ankle sprain) will also remain out, leaving Philadelphia without two key stars once again. It has become a recurring theme for the Sixers, and it threatens to once again destabilize their season.

The good news is that Tyrese Maxey is available after returning from his recent absence, giving the Sixers at least one primary scorer against Orlando. He has been going off this season in a career year, averaging 33.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 47.1 percent shooting and 41.5 percent shooting from three.

With Embiid and George still sidelined, the Sixers will need a big night from Maxey and strong contributions across the roster to stay competitive against a young Magic team that continues to gain confidence. At 10-8, they have responded well after a slow start, and a win tonight will keep the momentum moving in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Embiid will continue to work behind the scenes preparing for his return. With averages of 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting and 32.1 percent shooting from three this season, his stats are down across the board, and it is a sign that he has not been right all season long.

Of course, with such an extensive injury history, this routine is not new for Joel. He has done this before, and we have seen the results. The difference this time is that Embiid is 31, and time is running out to maximize what is left of his athletic prime.

By all accounts, the 2025-26 season may be the last best chance Embiid has before the 76ers opt for a fresh start and a clean slate with Maxey as the centerpiece.

Until then, the 76ers will remain in limbo, forever tied to Embiid’s wavering availability. Staying healthy for one prolonged stretch could be the difference between a successful season and a failed one, but every year that passes is another wasted opportunity.

The best Sixers fans can hope for now is that they can win tonight before Embiid’s potential return on Friday (against the Nets), coming off the Thanksgiving holiday. With the East so wide open, the path is there for Philly to make a comeback and climb back up the Eastern Conference standings. Where they go from there depends on their health.

Even with so much uncertainty surrounding their stars, the Sixers still have a chance to steady themselves if they can buy time until Embiid returns. A strong showing tonight would help them stay afloat and set the stage for a much-needed boost when their MVP is back on the floor. The path forward is still there for Philadelphia, but it all hinges on getting healthy and staying healthy when it matters most.