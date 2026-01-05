Clippers Injury Update: Why Is James Harden Not Playing Against Warriors?

The Clippers' roster woes continue as James Harden joins the injury report at the last minute ahead of the game against the Warriors.

Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to field a shorthanded rotation ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. While this raised some concerns, James Harden‘s recent addition to the injury report could leave L.A. in a vulnerable position.

James Harden was initially expected to be part of the rotation for tonight’s game. Unfortunately, Mercury News’ Joseph Dycus shared an update suggesting that a shoulder injury will keep Harden out of the game.

Despite their poor start to the campaign, James Harden was the driving force for the Los Angeles Clippers. While boasting averages of 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game on 43.3% shooting from the field this season, the 36-year-old seemed to be in top condition.

Losing Harden to injury could prove detrimental to the Clippers’ chances of beating the Warriors, primarily due to the impact the guard has had on the team this season. As the primary facilitator on offense and a key contributor on the scoring front, Los Angeles will need the remaining players on the roster to step up and contribute.

 

Can The Clippers Compensate For James Harden’s Absence?

James Harden has been one of the best players for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Although his production over the last 10 games had reduced, with averages of 22.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, it was evident that his influence on the team’s offensive production was immense.

The Clippers may face some challenges in recreating Harden’s impact on the court. With key players such as Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic also sidelined, seeking contributions from players off the bench may not be a viable option.

Instead, Los Angeles may be forced to rely on Kawhi Leonard to have a monster performance in an attempt to secure a victory over the Warriors.

Leonard has been particularly brilliant lately. With a career-high of 55 points against the Detroit Pistons recently, the Clippers’ superstar demonstrated his ability to singlehandedly take over games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging a whopping 32.3 points to go with 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last 10 appearances. When also factoring in his shooting splits of 50.2% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range, Leonard seems to be the only player capable of making up for James Harden’s scoring impact on the Clippers’ roster.

While the task of shouldering the burden on offense may fall on Leonard, L.A. would benefit from focusing on rebounding and greater defensive impact to increase its chances of winning. With Tyronn Lue outlining the team’s game plan for restricting Stephen Curry’s production, the Clippers may see more merit in embracing a more physical style of play to secure the victory.

