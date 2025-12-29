Kawhi Leonard’s 50-Point Outburst Against Pistons Helps Clippers Extend Winning Streak: Instant Analysis

The Clippers appear to be on a roll as Kawhi Leonard's 50-point performances inspires a dominant win over the Pistons.

Siddhant Gupta
Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers finally seem to be living up to their potential. With a comfortable 112-99 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Clippers extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 10-21 on the season.

One of the driving factors behind the Clippers’ success on Sunday night was the inspiring performance by Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers superstar posted 55 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals, and three blocks, a phenomenal display on both ends of the floor.

Leonard also received support from his running mate, James Harden, who dropped 28 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Although he wasn’t as efficient, shooting 7-of-23 from the floor, Harden played a vital role in facilitating L.A.’s offense.

The Pistons also had some standout performers, with Cade Cunningham posting 27 points, five rebounds, and nine assists to lead the team. Jalen Duren also contributed with 18 points and 14 rebounds, though it wasn’t enough to overcome Los Angeles.

The Clippers appeared dominant from the get-go. L.A.’s superstar pair almost immediately put the pressure on Detroit’s defense. With Leonard attacking from midrange and Harden ruthlessly driving to the rim, Los Angeles took control, establishing a firm 33-20 lead in the first quarter.

The opening quarter’s display set the tone for the game. The defensive pressure by Kawhi Leonard and Kris Dunn had restricted Cade Cunningham’s options, effectively choking Detroit’s offensive production.

In the second quarter, the Pistons showed more intent. Isaiah Stewart‘s defensive contributions helped stunt L.A.’s offensive onslaught. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren, who was a fairly passive presence in the first quarter, played a bigger role on offense alongside Cunningham.

With the ball moving around more, Detroit attempted to secure a foothold in the game. Unfortunately for them, the Clippers maintained a sizable lead. To add to this, Leonard scored five points in the last two minutes, extending the team’s lead to 20 points. Despite their best efforts, the Pistons were outscored 27-22 in the second quarter.

In retrospect, the second quarter may have been the Pistons’ best chance of regaining some control in this game. With Kawhi Leonard leading the scoring charge, Los Angeles effectively put the game away in the third quarter itself.

Leonard and Cunningham exchanged baskets for the majority of the quarter, but the former eventually emerged victorious. With 26 points in the third quarter, the Clippers superstar put up one of the best scoring performances of his entire career.

Although Detroit stayed close, attempting to respond to every one of Leonard’s baskets, the team came up short. With a 32-27 scoreline for the third quarter, the Clippers extended their lead to 23 points.

Given the comfortable position Los Angeles was in, the team opted to rest Kawhi Leonard for the better part of the fourth quarter. While this was a positive move to ensure that the forward wouldn’t be overworked, the result on the team’s offense was negative.

Outside of Harden, the Clippers struggled to find reliable scoring down the stretch. In the meantime, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons were mounting a comeback, chipping away at L.A.’s lead one basket at a time.

In the end, Los Angeles just did enough to keep Detroit at arm’s length. With timely baskets restricting the Pistons’ offensive flow, the Clippers outlasted the best team in the East.

This win is extremely valuable for the Clippers, who appear to be on the verge of turning their season around. With a 4-1 record in its last five outings, Los Angeles looks far more competitive than it did earlier in the month.

With Leonard and Harden firing on all cylinders, L.A. will hope its core remains healthy to capitalize on its current momentum. Heading into its next matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Clippers will aim to add another win to their overall tally.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
