Tyronn Lue Sets Impossible Challenge For Clippers: Is 41-41 Still In Reach?

Tyronn Lue is not lowering the bar, even as the Clippers’ season continues to unravel. Before Saturday’s matchup against the Lakers, the head coach laid out a goal that immediately raised eyebrows across the league.

According to Dave McMenamin, Lue told the team their objective should be to finish 35-20 over their remaining games, well above their current 22.2 percent win rate. It was framed as a mindset challenge rather than a promise, but it underscored how urgently the Clippers are trying to salvage their season.

If Los Angeles were to actually pull that off, it would put them at 41-41 by the end of the regular season, a borderline miracle based on their current trajectory. That record is likely out of reach at this point, based on where the Clippers currently stand (6-21), and the level of competition in the West. Anything short of that pace would likely leave the Clippers fighting just to stay relevant in the West.

Ultimately, despite the current outlook, Lue’s confidence is rooted in talent. On paper, this roster still looks formidable with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Ivica Zubac, and John Collins, and expectations were sky-high entering the season after a 50-32 campaign last year. With established veterans, playoff experience, and top-end scoring options, the Clippers believed they were built to contend, and many experts had them ranked among the league’s elite.

Instead, the franchise is in free fall, with no end in sight. It began with the Aspiration scandal that has lingered over the organization since the summer, followed by Chris Paul’s messy exit that fractured the locker room. Ever since, the Clippers’ season has been defined by inconsistent play, injuries, and mounting frustration. Now sitting as a bottom-five team in the conference, the Clippers are clinging to belief while reality continues to push back.

For Lue, this confidence is nothing new. Back when he was coaching the Cavaliers, his team trailed the Warriors 3-1 in the 2016 Finals. After that elimination game at Oracle Arena, he stuffed thousands of dollars into the ceiling, promising his team they would return to collect it in Game 7. Not only did they come back, but the Cavs went on to win the series, becoming the only team ever to complete a 3-1 comeback in the Finals.

While the stakes are not nearly as high for the Clippers right now, Lue’s latest challenge carries that same spirit of belief. Despite his team’s ongoing issues, he still trusts the talent in the locker room to respond. In a league where ability often wins out, the Clippers have far more than enough to play better than their current pace.

For the Clippers, the math is unforgiving, but the message is clear. Lue is choosing belief over resignation, even as the margin for error disappears by the night. Whether this challenge sparks a turnaround or simply delays the inevitable, the next few weeks will determine if this roster has anything left to give. At this point, effort and urgency are no longer optional.