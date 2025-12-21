Warriors Finally Snap Losing Streak With 119-116 Victory Over Suns: 4 Major Takeaways

The Warriors finally stopped the poor run on Saturday night, grinding out a 119-116 win over the Suns in a game that never felt settled until the final seconds ticked away. After three straight losses, Golden State didn’t need style points – it needed relief, and it got just enough of it at Chase Center.

This wasn’t a smooth performance because it didn’t start perfectly. Draymond Green was ejected early, Phoenix kept answering every run, and the fourth quarter turned into a test of patience and execution. But behind steady late-game shot-making and a massive rebounding edge, the Warriors managed to hold on when the margins got thin. Let’s dive into the four major takeaways of Saturday night’s performance.

Stephen Curry Controlled The Game Without Forcing It

Stephen Curry’s box score jumps immediately, 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, but the more important number might be the timing of those points. He scored 14 in the fourth quarter alone and went 5-of-6 from the field in the final frame, repeatedly answering Suns buckets when momentum felt like it might swing.

Golden State leaned into Curry’s decision-making late, and it paid off. He finished 9-of-19 overall and 4-of-11 from three, but the free throws told the real story. Curry went 6-of-7 at the line and calmly knocked down two with under 20 seconds left after Phoenix trimmed the deficit to one possession. The Warriors needed composure, he gave them exactly that.

This Was Survival Basketball At Times

Draymond Green’s ejection midway through the second quarter, after consecutive technical fouls, changed the emotional temperature instantly. Steve Kerr also picked up a technical, and the Warriors were forced to reshuffle rotations for more than half the night.

Despite the disruptions, Golden State held together defensively just enough. Phoenix shot only 12-of-35 from three (34%), and while Devin Booker poured in 38 points, the Suns struggled to get consistent help late. Golden State countered with timely shooting, 17 made threes, and just enough stops to avoid another late collapse.

Rebounding Was The Quiet Difference

The Warriors didn’t shoot significantly better than Phoenix, both teams finished at 46% or better, but Golden State dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-34. That gap was especially glaring on the offensive end, where the Warriors grabbed 17 offensive rebounds compared to the Suns’ nine.

Those extra possessions mattered. Golden State turned missed shots into second chances, often extending possessions late in quarters when Phoenix appeared poised to close gaps. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Stephen Curry, and Buddy Hield all chipped in on the offensive boards, helping the Warriors survive a night with 21 turnovers.

Jimmy Butler’s Physicality Changed The Tone

Jimmy Butler’s impact went beyond the 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting. With Draymond Green ejected before halftime, Golden State needed someone else to bring edge and physical presence. Butler filled that void by relentlessly attacking mismatches and forcing Phoenix into uncomfortable defensive rotations.

The Suns struggled to keep him out of the paint, especially late. Butler added timely finishes through contact and didn’t miss a free throw (3-of-3), even as the game slowed into a possession-by-possession grind. Without question, Butler releived the pressure off Curry throughout the game.