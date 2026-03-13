Newly Released 911 Call Shows Amy Luciani Going Off On Dwight Howard

Hall of Famer Dwight Howard and his estranged wife Amy Luciani have been in the headlines lately, but not for the right reasons. Luciani shockingly claimed earlier this month that Howard has a cocaine problem, and that Child Protection Services (CPS) had taken away her stepdaughter because of him.

It now turns out Luciani also rang 911 on March 6, and TMZ has shared audio from that call. The 35-year-old reality TV star can be heard ripping into Howard, whom she claimed had locked her out of their house for the third time that night.

“Whenever he gets upset, he locks me out of our estate,” Luciani said. “We live in a 35,000-square-feet home. It’s Dwight Howard from the Lakers. Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, the gate’s locked. He just did it again. We had an argument. He lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS. He took it out on me, and he went all ballistic. I come home. I try to go back in the gate. He changed the gate code again.”

Luciani claimed police had come to their house before and told Howard it was illegal to lock her out of their house. Their warnings appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

“I had to walk all the way through the woods, break in the side gate,” Luciani stated. “I’m quite shocked the neighbors haven’t called the police on me yet. It’s raining. I’m embarrassed. I’m outside the gate. He locked me out again. I was not going to call, but I’m sick of it. I cannot keep being made to sleep in my car when my husband gets mad because he’s a multi-millionaire and he’s an NBA star. It’s wrong.”

Dwight Howard's wife Amber blasts him in a 911 call claiming 1,000+ weapons in were in the house. pic.twitter.com/xWYKl81gks — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2026

Luciani also revealed during this call that there is a gun room on the property, and they have over a thousand weapons. She added that she had no idea where Howard was in the house and that he was probably looking at her standing at the gate, “looking stupid.” Things sure have gone horribly wrong in this relationship.

Howard and Luciani got engaged in December 2024 and then tied the knot on Jan. 11, 2025. The good times weren’t to last, though, as she filed for divorce on July 1, 2025. They would get back together, but everything has now fallen apart again. Howard filed for divorce on March 9, days after Luciani made those claims and this 911 call.

In the weeks leading up to this chaos, police had also visited Howard’s house thrice, in response to a suicide threat, a domestic incident, and a theft report. All of this is quite concerning, and you wonder what is actually going on behind the scenes.

Howard, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, has denied doing cocaine and stated that people should not believe everything they read online. The 40-year-old has been no stranger to controversy in recent years. Most notably, Howard was accused of sexual assault by a man in 2023, but the lawsuit was dropped in 2024.