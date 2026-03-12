Luka Doncic And Madeline Cline Are Reportedly Not Dating Despite Viral Rumours

Rumors linking Luka Doncic and actress Madelyn Cline recently spread across social media, but the speculation appears to have no truth behind it.

According to reports from TMZ, there is no romantic relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the ‘Outer Banks’ actress. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the two are not dating and, in fact, have never even met.

The rumors began circulating after fans noticed that Doncic and Cline had followed each other on Instagram. That small detail quickly sparked speculation online, especially because Doncic recently confirmed that he had separated from his longtime partner, Anamaria Goltes.

With Doncic’s personal life already under the spotlight following the breakup, many fans jumped to conclusions and assumed the basketball star had moved on with the Netflix actress. However, sources say the social media connection is the only link between the two.

The timing of the rumor played a major role in how quickly it spread. Earlier this week, Doncic publicly revealed that he and Goltes had ended their engagement. The couple had been together since 2016 after first meeting as teenagers in Croatia, and became engaged in July 2023. They share two daughters together, Gabriela and Olivia.

The situation has also involved legal developments. Goltes reportedly filed a petition for child support in the United States, seeking financial support and attorney fees. According to court documents, she moved back to Slovenia in May 2025, where their daughters currently live.

Importantly, the filing does not involve custody requests. Instead, it focuses solely on financial support.

The attention surrounding Doncic’s personal life has only increased as he continues to dominate on the court. Since joining the Lakers, the Slovenian superstar has become one of the most important faces of the franchise and remains one of the league’s brightest global stars.

A random post on X first claimed that Doncic and Cline were dating, and the rumor quickly snowballed across basketball and entertainment circles. The claim gained traction despite having no evidence beyond the Instagram follow.

In reality, there is no connection between the two beyond that. While Doncic’s separation from Goltes remains a serious personal matter, there is currently nothing linking him romantically to Cline. The viral rumors were simply another example of how quickly speculation can spiral once social media gets involved.

For now, Doncic’s focus remains on basketball and his family rather than any new relationship. And despite the online buzz, it appears fans will have to cross this rumored celebrity pairing off the list entirely.