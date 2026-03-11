Bam Adebayo Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Him After 83-Point Game

In the aftermath of completing the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, Bam Adebayo got a phone call from an unexpected legend: Michael Jordan. Speaking on NBA Countdown this Wednesday, Bam explained how the call went down and how he felt interacting with such an iconic figure.

“[I got a call] from Michael Jordan,” said Adebayo. “Just congratulations. Very short and sweet. If you know Mike, he’s not talking a lot.”

When you get a congratulatory call from Michael Jordan himself, that’s how you know that you’ve made it in the NBA. He’s not just an ex-player or a former star; he’s the embodiment of greatness at the highest level and a basketball purist at heart. As a six-time champion, five-time MVP, and 14x All-Star, Michael’s resume is unmatched, and there’s very little he didn’t accomplish in the NBA.

While his career high is only 69 points, Michael is often cited as the greatest scorer ever for his ability to score over various coverages. Today, while many players have outdone his scoring record, he’s not one to be salty about it. In the case of this latest scoring feat, he felt compelled to reach out personally to honor such a rare achievement.

For Bam, while he may be an eight-year veteran in the league, he has never had a moment like he did yesterday. In one of the greatest scoring performances ever, he finished with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks on 46.5% shooting, 31.8% shooting from three, and 83.7% shooting from the free-throw line (36-43). While he was forcing shots down the stretch, it’s still an insane scoring total, and it came in a blowout win for the Heat.

It’s a performance that rivals some of the best games in league history, including Kobe’s legendary 81-point game, and nobody saw it coming. After it was all said and done, the fans were going crazy online with reactions, and plenty of stars had a lot to say. Out of anyone, however, Jordan’s reaction sticks out the most, and it didn’t wasn’t taken lightly by Bam.

While his message was short and simple, it was enough to get the point across. He’s proud of Adebayo, impressed with his game, and approves of his status as one of the shining stars of the league. Even if he never goes so off like that again, that scoring record won’t be easily forgotten, and Jordan’s acknowledgment only further validates the moment.