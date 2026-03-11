Austin Reaves Admits Seeing More Accountability On The Lakers As Vibes Shift In The Locker Room

Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets real on major culture shift in the locker room.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With six wins in their last seven games, the Los Angeles Lakers have hit a nice stride recently that has them tied for fourth in the Western Conference (40-25). While there’s still a long way to go, standout guard Austin Reaves attributed the success to a culture shift in the locker room, defined by accountability among teammates.

“I think accountability is being held — not more so from coach to player, just person to person,” Reaves told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m running around holding people accountable, but if you say something to somebody, it’s not, ‘Throw your hands up in the air.’ It’s not like, ‘Poor pitiful me.’ It’s, ‘OK, yeah, I’ll do it.’”

These comments come on the heels of a 120-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Reaves finished with 31 points, even rebounds, and eight assists on 50% shooting from the field (4-10 from three). It was a dominant showing for Reaves in what has become an increasingly normal stat line for the 27-year-old star.

As reliable as Reaves has been, however, not everything has been so consistent. From injuries to major roster flaws and various other issues, the problems have been never-ending this season, pulling the Lakers between a top-four seed and the sixth seed. Players have been caught making critical and often avoidable errors on the floor, increasing frustration levels across the board.

There was a stretch in the winter where the Lakers looked especially rough, causing maximum concern among the fans. It mostly centered around Deandre Ayton and his notable lack of effort and intensity during games. Luka Doncic also caught fire for his isolation-heavy, ball-dominant playstyle. That’s not to mention the issues on the defensive end that were a constant gripe for critics.

Now, however, it seems that something has shifted. With so much at stake, and this potentially being LeBron’s final months on the Lakers, there’s no more room for mistakes. Now is the time to lock in, and that means holding everyone in that locker room accountable. For coaches, players, or anyone else who is not fulfilling their role, complacency is not going to fly, not anymore.

From here on out, the Lakers are looking for the best from everyone. With visions of a championship, anything but complete and total buy-in will not be accepted. We’ve seen positive results over the past seven games, but whether it’s sustainable through the playoffs is a matter we’ll have to wait to find out.

