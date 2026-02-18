LeBron James Could Earn Up To $75 Million For Retirement Tour Rights

LeBron James isn’t certain on the timing of his NBA retirement, but there are at least 75 million reasons why he might want to announce his final season ahead of time. According to league analyst Anthony Lima, media executives believe streaming rights for James’ final season could earn anywhere between $40 million and $75 million in a bidding war.

“I talked to a few execs in the media world about how much LeBron could get for the rights to his farewell tour in a streaming bidding war,” Lima wrote. “Was told $40-75 million. So yes, he could play for vet minimum next year on a title contender and still get compensation for his value. Add in the final year of one-off marketing deals, and it’s a no-brainer. Basically entire season would be brought to you by ‘LeBron James and Friends.’”

LeBron has said that he doesn’t have a concrete timeline for his NBA career, but he’s been open about the end being closer than ever. At 41 years old, he’s already broken all previous precedents and has set a new standard for longevity with averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on on 50.2% shooting and 30.5% shooting from three in his 23rd season.

With his contract set to expire this summer, retirement looms as a realistic possibility for the NBA legend. But if he wants to cash in for one last NBA payday, he can run it back one more time in an all-out retirement tour. It would be bigger and grander than Kobe Bryant’s goodbye, likely involving the typical video tributes, player jersey swaps, and fan appreciation moments. With an exclusive streaming partner, James can offer the fans an even greater experience with exclusive interviews, locker room access, and a behind-the-scenes look into his final chapter.

In short, it’s an opportunity for LeBron to cash in and earn big in a season that might otherwise involve a lot of sacrifice. After making over $52 million this season alone, teams aren’t going to jump at the chance to make an identical offer. The Cavaliers really only have room for the minimum, and the Lakers would only bring him back on their terms.

So if LeBron does accept a low team offer, he can more than make up for it with what he earns from a retirement tour. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for LeBron that could reshape how goodbye seasons work in the NBA. Whether it’s next season or sometime after, we shouldn’t expect LeBron to leave that kind of money on the table.