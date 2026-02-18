Nikola Jokic Fires Back At Narrative That He Doesn’t Care About Basketball

Nikola Jokic is known across the NBA for his nonchalant personality. Moreso than most stars, he’s very serious on the court and often treats the game as more of a job than a passion. Still, in a recent chat with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, he debunked the myth that he doesn’t care about the game. In fact, he affirmed his love for the sport and blamed the stigma on his laid-back personality.

“I care a lot,” said Jokic. “I think if you don’t care for winning, you’re not supposed to be in this sport. It’s just my personality, maybe a little bit different in how I accept victory and success, but I think I care about basketball, and I love to play basketball.”

Jokic isn’t your average NBA superstar. Drafted 41st overall in 2014, his unlikely rise to power has put the Nuggets on the map as a regular contender in the Western Conference. Even at the height of his success, however, Jokic never seemed quite as engaged as some of his peers. He doesn’t talk trash, isn’t particularly flashy, and rarely does anything off the court that makes him stand out.

After winning the championship in 2023, he downplayed the feeling as he kept the celebrations brief. He has also admitted to hating the celebrity lifestyle, humbly pointing out that basketball is an entirely unnecessary activity. Those moments go along with Jokic’s more subtle dominance to feed the narrative that he’s not totally in love with the game.

In reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth. While Jokic may not be as animated or emotional as others, he still puts in enough work and dedication to perfect his craft. With averages of 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 59.0% shooting and 42.0% shooting from three this season, he’s the engine and leader of a Nuggets squad that only goes as far as he takes them.

So while Jokic may carry himself differently than the rest, don’t mistake his humble demeanour for complacency. He loves to be out there playing and was itching to return from the injury that nearly disqualified him for the NBA awards. Now that he’s back, Jokic is ready to show the world who really runs the West.