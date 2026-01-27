The Nuggets lost Nikola Jokic for an extended period after he suffered a hyperextension in his left knee. The initial estimate suggested he would miss at least four weeks.

As we approach that estimated timeline, a new update has come to light. NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today and gave the latest intel on Jokic.

“I’m told the Denver Nuggets will reevaluate Nikola Jokic in about a week. He is making great progress; he’s in the ramp-up phase of his return-to-play process,” said Charania.

“But this is the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, they’re partnering and working together on weighing the team’s long-term health and success over the course of the entire season, more than just him being eligible for postseason awards like MVP and All-NBA.”

“So potentially forfeiting that is a part of keeping him fit for the entire season and not just come back and [end up] missing more time,” the NBA insider further added.

“This is a Nuggets team that has played so well without him. They’re 9-5 without Jokic since he went down a month ago. A year ago, they were 4-8 without Jokic. They were third in the Western Conference when Jokic got hurt; they remain third now as Jokic is close to a return,” noted Charania.

The Nuggets are set to face the Pistons tonight, which will be Jokic’s 15th missed game of the season. To be eligible for end-of-season awards, players must participate in at least 65 games, per league regulations. Jokic would be out of the running for MVP if he missed three more games.

The Serbian star was once again setting records before the injury. He is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and a career-high 11.0 assists, solidifying his position as one of the league’s top MVP contenders.

Nonetheless, the Nuggets’ front office and medical staff have stood by their decision to prioritize availability in the stretch run over rushing their star player back onto the field. They feel his individual honors are a second priority to the team’s success.

Therefore, after winning three out of five MVP awards over the last five seasons, we may see Jokic exit the MVP race early. Considering that the Nuggets have three games over the next four days (including tonight), it is highly unlikely that Jokic will be in the MVP race this season.

Unless by some miracle he returns to play against the Thunder on Sunday night (February 1) and remains healthy throughout the second half of the season, without missing a single game.

But considering that it is currently outside the reevaluation timeline as of now, Jokic will probably have to sacrifice on the MVP and other postseason awards race this time.