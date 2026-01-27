Victor Wembanyama Calls Out The “Murder Of Civilians” In Minnesota With A Condemning Message

Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert make their feelings known on what is happening in Minnesota.

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The NBA world was shell-shocked to see what happened in Minnesota. Several players voiced their opinions, standing in solidarity with the community of that state.

Among them is the Spurs’ French star Victor Wembanyama, who addressed the situation tonight during a press conference. He ignored the PR team’s advice and voiced an honest opinion from his heart with no filter.

“PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give some politically correct [answer]. Every day I see the news, and I’m horrified. I think it’s crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like it’s acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable.”

“I read the news, and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life. I’m conscious that also saying everything that’s on my mind will have a cost that’s too great for me right now, so I’d rather not get into too many details.”

“It’s terrible. I know I’m a foreigner, but I live in this country, and I am concerned,” the Spurs star concluded.

Following the death of 37-year-old Renée Good, anti-ICE demonstrations in Minnesota have escalated after federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti last week.

The French star condemned the actions of the federal agents but seemingly highlighted how, as a foreigner, he feels more threatened, while acknowledging that he is in a position where his opinions on federal actions may get more scrutiny.

Yet, several fans voiced their support for the Spurs star on social media. Most of them understood that, as a foreigner, he is naturally bound to feel more threatened by the dangerous actions of ICE.

The Spurs are currently 31-15 as the second seed in the Western Conference and are set to face the Rockets tomorrow (January 28) in Houston.

Another French player, Rudy Gobert, also addressed the shootings during a sit-down with NBC. The 33-year-old Timberwolves star’s comments were more about his concerns as a parent and how basketball serves as a means of distraction from the ugly truths of society.

“It’s a lot. Most of us have kids. We are here doing what we love, right? We try to give people joy, give people something to distract them from the bad things that are happening. That’s all we can do.”

“Just trying to stay safe, send love to all the people affected… try to lead by example. People need some joy in those times,” Gobert concluded.

Wembanyama and Gobert are the latest among several NBA players voicing their concerns and prayers in the aftermath of the incidents. It seems that the Trump administration is facing pressure on several fronts to take serious action for the execution of justice in Minnesota.

