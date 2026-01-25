Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry Send Prayers In Aftermath Of Minnesota Shooting Tragedy

Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry react to the positive response from the community in Minneapolis in light of the tragedy involving ICE.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards react to the shooting tragedy in Minnesota.


Although the Golden State Warriors came away with a 111-85 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, it was clear that the environment was unlike any typical NBA game. In light of the recent shooting involving an ICU nurse named Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards expressed their reactions to the situation while sending their prayers.

As someone who lives in Minnesota and represents the NBA team associated with the state, Anthony Edwards shared a profound message with the people of Minneapolis during his post-game media availability.

“I just love Minnesota, all the love and support that they show me. So I’m behind whatever they’re with,” Edwards shared. “I don’t really have social media, so I’m not in tune with everything. But I’ve heard about the stuff that’s going on. Me and my family definitely praying for everybody.”

While Anthony Edwards extended his support to the community, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry acknowledged the community’s resilience while speaking with the media.

“It’s been rough out here,” Curry commented. “You could kind of feel it when we got here two days ago, with the protests that were going on downtown. It was amazing to watch the peaceful protest and the unified voice that was here. You feel like that could have turned the tide to a more positive direction, then you wake up in the morning and see what happened.”

“There was no need and no place to have a game yesterday, and it floated over a little bit to the atmosphere today, as it should,” he continued. “Hopefully, the community comes together, and the right decisions are made so that there’s more of a peaceful environment here.”

The comments made by Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry acknowledge the plight of the people and praise the community for sticking together during this trying period.

Although the energy at the Target Center wasn’t as usual, the performers at the arena found a way to use the platform as intended. The dunkers wore “ICE OUT” t-shirts, calling for ICE’s immediate exit from the state, echoing the sentiments of the general public in Minneapolis.

The tragic situation has undoubtedly had a drastic impact on the people of Minneapolis, as well as NBA players. As more information about the situation comes to light, many among the NBA fraternity have raised their voices in support of the people and community in Minnesota.

While seeing the community unite over such a tragedy could be considered positive, the result of the game wasn’t as favorable for the Wolves, who have fallen to  27-19 on the season, placing seventh in the West.

Scheduled to face the Warriors again to make up for Saturday night’s postponed fixture, the Wolves will hope to steal a win back at home despite the challenging circumstances.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.

