Stephen Curry Raises Concerns With A Knee Injury Scare: “Something I Hadn’t Felt Before”

Stephen Curry addresses his knee flare-up that almost sidelined him for tonight's fixture against the Timberwolves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls to the court agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls to the court agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 tonight to get their first win since losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL injury. Following that game, Stephen Curry reassured the Warriors that as long as he is on the court, they still have a chance to win.

But before tonight’s game, Curry was also questionable to play as he had flared up something in his knee that was making him uncomfortable following their last loss to the Mavericks. Yet he still decided to play.

Even during the game, Curry was seen walking gingerly multiple times as an opposing player had also stepped on his toe, which was additionally making him uncomfortable. A troubling sign for the Warriors fans, who cannot afford to lose another star player to an injury.

Subsequently, Curry addressed the issue with his knee during the postgame press conference.

“If everything goes well, yeah. With recovery and all that between the night, the minutes weren’t crazy. So hopefully, you respond well,” said Curry when asked if he plans to play tomorrow night.

“Kind of something flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in. It was super weird. I’ve had stuff going on, quads and whatnot, but it was something that I hadn’t felt before. So, I definitely took advantage of the day off to get right, but hopefully that continues,” said Curry on what happened to his knee.

At a time when the Warriors need Curry the most, they also need to avoid putting too much pressure on a 37-year-old star player who could also become prone to injury.

He finished the game tonight with 26 points, seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds while going 7-18 from the floor (38.9%) and 3-10 from beyond the arc (30.0%).

So far this season, Curry has averaged 27.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point line.

If they lose Curry to an injury, they will virtually have no more offensive options left on the floor, with Jonathan Kuminga also sidelined due to a knee injury. His MRI showed hypertension and a bone bruise on his left knee, and he will be re-evaluated within the coming days.

Therefore, the Warriors need to balance the pressure they put on Curry at this point, since if they lose him to an extended absence due to an injury, their season can be considered over long before the playoffs.

Hence, I anticipate that while Curry’s status is currently TBD, he will most likely not play tomorrow night on the second night of back-to-back games against the Timberwolves.

Tonight’s win has improved the Warriors’ record to 26-21 for the season. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves extended their losing streak to five games and fell to a 27-19 record.

The Timberwolves will be more desperate to snap their losing streak tomorrow, and I expect they should not have the hurdle of Stephen Curry to overcome.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Steve Kerr, Karl-Anthony Towns Address Sad Reality Amid Outrage Over ICE In Minnesota Steve Kerr, Karl-Anthony Towns Address Sad Reality Amid Minnesota ICE Shooting Outrage
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like