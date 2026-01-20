Warriors Fans Are Worried Jimmy Butler Will Get Traded After Mike Dunleavy’s Latest Comments

NBA fans react as the Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy breaks silence on Jimmy Butler's trade rumors.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Dec 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

There are two diverged roads in front of the Warriors currently, as they lost Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL injury against the Heat. Rumors suggested that the Warriors’ front office is open to trading Jimmy Butler to maximize on their championship window with Stephen Curry.

But Mike Dunleavy, the former NBA player who now serves as the general manager of the Warriors, seems to have put these rumors to rest during his recent press conference before the team faced the Raptors.

“I don’t envision that,” said Dunleavy while a reporter asked him about whether the front office plans to move Butler’s contract, given his injury rehab timeline.

“But now that you’ve brought it up, I guess what I envision for him is giving us the boost next year like he did last year for us when he arrived. So at some point during the season, he’ll return and be the player he’s been.”

“At his age, what he’s doing this year is impressive. I think he’s got a style of game where he can play for a long time. His feel, his physicality, and his mind for the game. So my vision for him is to return at some point between now and this time next season,” concluded Dunleavy.

However, the Warriors fans felt a wave of deja vu, a feeling like they’ve seen this before with Dunleavy. According to the Warriors fans, Dunleavy and the front office said similar things about Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as well, just days before trading them.

“I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth after what he did with Poole, lmao.”

“He said this about Poole and Wiggins, and both were gone within a week 💀.”

“I’ve seen this playbook before.”

“We said this about Poole and Wiggins.”

“He said Poole was not going to be traded and then dumped him in the next week. An offseason trade is the most likely scenario if the Mavs are not desperate enough to get off AD this deadline.”

“We are so cooked.”

“If this is his plan, then that means he’s wasting Steph’s remaining good years.. It’s heartbreaking to see Jimmy get traded, but if that’s what it takes to get Steph some help, then I’m all in.”

In June 2023, Dunleavy said the Warriors planned on having Poole with the team for four more years at least, just days before trading him to the Wizards for Chris Paul.

Similarly, in January 2025, a reliable Warriors insider claimed the front office does not plan on moving Wiggins, weeks before Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State for him.

The Warriors’ front office has come under scrutiny ever since Bob Myers stepped down from his position. Mike Dunleavy may have made some questionable moves before, but here’s why some Warriors fans should believe him this time.

Firstly, it is extremely hard to trade away an injured player who is on a max contract (taking up approximately 35% of the salary cap space) worth $56.8 million next season.

He is a 36-year-old veteran who was averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field before this ACL injury ended his season.

Secondly, the Warriors have an internal solution of using young players like Gui Santos into action, and even the possibility of bringing the disgruntled youngster Jonathan Kuminga back into the rotation minutes.

But neither of those solutions results in a title-contending team for the Warriors. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the Warriors push to trade Butler and maximize their championship-contending window, or they decide to wait for Butler’s return.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) sets the play during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images Suns Lean On Defense, Bench Depth In Road Win Over 76ers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like