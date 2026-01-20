Warriors Are Open To Trading Jimmy Butler To Maximize Championship Window

The Golden State Warriors did not expect to be having these conversations in late January, but the torn ACL suffered by Jimmy Butler has forced the franchise into uncomfortable, urgent territory. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, with nearly two weeks remaining before the trade deadline, league sources indicate that the Warriors are keeping every option on the table, including the possibility of moving Butler’s massive contract in an effort to maximize what remains of their championship window around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“All options will be on the table for the Warriors with nearly two weeks before the trade deadline, including the possibility of trading Butler to try to maximize their championship push this season. Butler is making $54.1 million this season and $56.8 million during the 2026-27 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.”

“The Warriors did trade De’Anthony Melton after he tore his ACL last season, and that trade eventually led them to getting Butler. Perhaps there is a similar move that can be made by Dunleavy, Lacob, and the front office this time around, utilizing Butler’s salary to fill the major hole that now exists next to Curry and Green.”

“Whether or not this is the case, all roads still lead to Kuminga and his situation, which becomes even louder now that Butler is out.”

Butler’s injury was not just a blow to the rotation. It fundamentally altered the team’s calculus. Golden State had been playing its best basketball of the season, stabilizing after months of inconsistency, largely because Butler gave them a second engine. He defended, organized late-game possessions, and absorbed pressure that would otherwise fall entirely on Curry. Losing that, especially in the Western Conference, is not something a team can simply patch over internally.

Financially, Butler’s contract looms large. He is earning $54.1 million this season and is owed $56.8 million in 2026–27 before hitting unrestricted free agency. That salary, while daunting, is also the Warriors’ clearest path to making a meaningful trade. It is the kind of number that allows Golden State to consolidate pieces and chase another high-level contributor rather than settling for marginal upgrades.

This would not be unprecedented for the franchise. Just last season, the Warriors traded De’Anthony Melton after he tore his ACL, a move that ultimately played a role in landing Butler in the first place. The front office, led by Mike Dunleavy Jr. and backed by ownership under Joe Lacob, has shown a willingness to act decisively rather than let seasons drift away.

The challenge now is balancing respect for Butler with realism. His agent has made it clear that Butler is not finished and still expects to win a championship. That belief is genuine, but Golden State must decide whether that championship run can realistically include Butler next season or whether his contract is better used as a tool to support Curry right now, while he is still playing at an elite level.

With Butler sidelined, the logic becomes harsher. Curry cannot be asked to carry the offense for three months without help. Green cannot anchor everything defensively alone. Standing pat risks turning a competitive season into a slow slide toward the play-in, or worse.

The Warriors are not committing publicly to trading Butler, and they may ultimately decide to keep him, focus on internal development, and reassess in the summer. But the door is open, and that alone signals how serious the situation has become. For a franchise defined by bold moves and championship urgency, inaction may be the one option that no longer exists.