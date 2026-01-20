Jimmy Butler Has Suffered A Season-Ending ACL Injury

Jimmy Butler exited the Golden State Warriors‘ 135-112 win over the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Monday with an injury, and it appears the worst-case scenario has come true. NBA insider Shams Charania reports that Butler has torn his ACL and his 2025-26 season is over.

“Breaking: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL, sources tell ESPN.”

Butler got injured midway through the third quarter here. The 36-year-old collided with Heat guard Davion Mitchell, and his knee buckled when he landed. Butler was screaming in pain as he lay on the floor, and you feared the worst at that point. The six-time All-Star had to be helped off the court by teammates Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield.

This news is a hammer blow to Butler, especially at his age, and for the Warriors. They had turned things around after a difficult stretch earlier in the season, and this win over the Heat was their fourth in a row. The Warriors have gone 9-3 in their last 12 games to improve to 25-19, but their season is all but over, too, now. It is hard to see this team making any noise without the veteran forward.

Butler finishes his season with averages of 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. He had 17 points (6-11 FG), three rebounds, four assists, and two steals against the Heat before being forced to leave.

The Warriors, of course, had acquired Butler from the Heat back in February 2025. He had helped turn last season around following his arrival and helped them make the playoffs.

Stephen Curry then suffered a hamstring injury in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which all but ended their title hopes. Another injury has now doomed this campaign. You wonder if we’ll ever see Butler back at his best after this.