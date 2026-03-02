Leaked Video Unravels Kevin Durant And Tyler Herro Yelled The B-Word Multiple Times In Their Fight

The Heat managed to defeat the Rockets 115-105 last night. During the game, Tyler Herro got into a viral fight with Kevin Durant as tempers flared in the very first quarter of the game.

But according to ‘LegendZ productions,’ a famous lip-reader’s page on social media, it wasn’t just one incident that led to the quarrel, but persistent trash-talk throughout the game.

Just moments before the fight, the Heat turned up the pressure on Durant as they began double-teaming him on the perimeter, causing a turnover. That’s when Herro began talking, and Durant immediately responded.

“Don’t talk if you’re gonna double me,” said Durant, seemingly challenging Herro to guard him one-on-one.

“Why are you coming after me?” Herro reportedly responded. “Because you can’t guard,” replied Durant.

“I can,” said Herro. “I can guard all of y’all… You can’t guard, though,” Durant jabbed back, to which Herro responded, “No, you can’t.”

The Rockets challenged that possession and got the ball back, but that did not stop Herro from continuing his barrage of comments on Durant.

“Play your game, my boy, don’t talk sh** to me,” Durant reportedly said to Herro after the timeout.

“What did I do? I ain’t worried about you,” Herro clapped back.

Durant seemingly called Herro “a p***y,” but the Heat star stood up for himself and told Durant to “shut your a** up.” He seemingly said “ain’t nobody worried about you” to Durant multiple times, which got the veteran superstar riled up and ready to confront Herro.

“Show me what’s up… what are you talking about?” said the 26-year-old to Durant in an attempt to get him further riled up.

“I’m telling you, you’re a b****,” said Durant as he began throwing expletives at Herro.

“You’re a b****,” the Heat guard responded multiple times in a back-and-forth with the veteran.

“You ain’t sh**,” Durant said, and Herro mirrored his response.

“Shut your b***h a** up, n****… Talking all that sh**,” said Durant. The play was adjudicated as a double-technical foul on both players involved in the exchange. But that did not stop them from continuing the trash-talk.

“Don’t be d*** riding your whole life,” Durant was later seen saying to someone on or behind the Heat’s bench after Herro scored on him. “You don’t wanna be that guy.” Just a few seconds later, Durant hit a three-point shot on Herro and called him a “p***y” once again.

What Kevin Durant Really Said To Tyler Herro👀: Durant: “Don’t talk if you’re gonna double team” Herro: “That’s cool” Durant: “Play your game my boy, don’t talk sh*t to me” Herro: “Shut your a** up, ain’t nobody worried about you” Durant: “I’m telling you… you a b*tch” pic.twitter.com/OVGzlrwYop — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) March 2, 2026

The Rockets’ superstar finished with 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 12-20 from the field (60.0 FG%) and 2-8 from beyond the three-point line (25.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, the Heat guard had 18 points, two rebounds, three assist and one steal while shooting 8-12 from the field (66.7 FG%). Durant finished with 14 more points than Herro. But it was the Heat who got the last laugh with the win.

After the game, when asked by the media, both players resonated with a similar sentiment that they only did that to push each other to play better and more competitively and do not have any hostile feelings towards one another.

The two sides will face off once again on March 21, but this time the game will be at Houston’s Toyota Center. After the hostility that Herro shared with Amen Thompson on the Rockets last season, the next could be Houston’s chance to get their revenge.