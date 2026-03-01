Anthony Edwards Gives A Confident Response To Being Double-Teamed By Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards played a key role in leading his team to a convincing 117-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. With this win, the Wolves improved to 38-23 on the season and are now placed fourth in the West.

Anthony Edwards’ performance was nothing short of remarkable, especially in light of the defensive pressure he was drawing throughout the game. While being constantly double-teamed was a point of concern for the young star last season, Edwards now sees it as a sign of respect.

“It might’ve been last year when I would be like, ‘Man, they’re double-teaming me. I don’t like it.’ At this point, it’s a sign of respect,” Edwards shared. “They weren’t just double-teaming, they were hitting me from half court. I’m dribbling up, I’m finna run a play, and they sent two, so I’m not mad at all.”

“At the end of the day, my four is better than their three. We’re playing 4 on 3. So I hit Rudy, he makes a play, and I feel like we’re going to win if they keep making a play like that. I still had what I needed to get. I got enough to win the game, so I’m not mad at all.”

As the Wolves’ best offensive player, Anthony Edwards commands a certain degree of attention. While the Nuggets’ plan to shut him down was sound, Edwards has shown remarkable presence of mind in such situations, demonstrating his growth as a playmaker.

It is abundantly clear that Minnesota’s offense runs through its superstar. Still, with some reliable pieces surrounding him, the Wolves are gradually emerging as a threat in the West again.

Charles Barkley Warns Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards’ ascension as the Wolves’ leader has been promising. However, some have raised concerns about his decision-making, specifically about disregarding plays called by head coach Chris Finch.

Ahead of the game against the Nuggets, Charles Barkley warned Anthony Edwards about this aspect on ESPN, stating that the impact his actions could have could be devastating.

“I think Anthony has to be careful,” Barkley claimed. “Anthony is a great player, but if Anthony is not gonna listen to the coach, he kind of handicaps the coach.”

“The other players are watching like, ‘You let Ant do stuff! You can’t talk to me. I did the same thing Anthony did!’ That’s the danger. Because the coach is trying to win. First of all, that worked. Doesn’t mean it was a good shot just because it worked.”

Edwards has routinely displayed supreme confidence in his own abilities. His clutch shot against the Clippers was a clear depiction of this. However, his reaction of yelling at Finch afterward raises some eyebrows.

This event may have been an outlier, as Edwards has routinely done what was asked of him. Playing the role of a facilitator when double-teamed during the game against the Nuggets was a prime example of this.

Still, being able to buy into his coach’s plans and align with the team as a whole is necessary.

Although he’s only 24, Edwards is expected to display more maturity as the leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that this role comes with certain responsibilities, the Wolves will hope that Edwards learns to embrace them as he continues to develop.