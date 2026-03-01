James Harden Speaks On Retirement Plans: “I Know It’s Coming Soon”

Despite being 36 years old, James Harden has looked like one of the most impressive players in the NBA this season. Although he wasn’t named an All-Star, Harden garnered enough attention for playing at an elite level.

Needless to say, this has been extremely promising for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have benefited greatly from his resurgence. Still, Harden is well aware of his situation. While speaking with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently, James Harden provided a realistic update on his retirement plans.

“I know it’s coming soon. Hopefully, later than soon, but it’s a reality,” Harden stated. “Everybody has to go through this at some point. I mean, for me, hopefully, just trying to continue to keep my body in shape and play well. We’ll see what happens in the next few years. Take one game at a time and cherish the moments.”

Before being traded to the Cavaliers, James Harden played a key role as the driving force behind the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Although the Clippers weren’t winning many games at the time, effectively languishing among the lower-ranked teams in the West, he was one of their best players.

With the Cavs, Harden finds himself in a completely different situation. Given that he is in a position to contend for the title with this unit, the 36-year-old’s approach to making the most of his situation and cherishing every moment seems justified.

James Harden Has Transformed The Cavaliers

James Harden’s arrival ahead of the trade deadline was significant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although trading Darius Garland was an intriguing decision by the Cavaliers’ organization, it can be argued that the move has been largely beneficial.

In the eight games that Harden appeared in for the Cavs thus far, the team has posted a 7-1 record, including a five-game winning streak since joining the roster. His impact was particularly felt when his recent absence led to consecutive losses for the Cavs on the road.

Although the superstar guard was sidelined with a thumb injury, he displayed tremendous grit by playing through the injury to help the Cavs close out their three-game road trip with a 106-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets. With 22 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, he played a vital role in helping Cleveland return to winning ways.

James Harden’s willingness to make sacrifices for the team has been noted, and his commitment to winning has yielded significant results for the Cavaliers, who now sit in fourth place in the East with a 38=24 record.

While bolstering the strength of Cleveland’s starting backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell, with averages of 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game this season, Harden has transformed the Cavaliers into contenders.