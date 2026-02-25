James Harden Will Play Through Thumb Injury For Final Stretch Of The Regular Season

James Harden sustained a right thumb fracture and is questionable ahead of Cleveland’s next game.

Nico Martinez
Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have stormed off to a 6-1 start in the James Harden era, but it didn’t take long for the setbacks to begin. Just weeks into his tenure with Donovan Mitchell, the veteran guard has suffered a thumb fracture that adds yet another obstacle to his challenging season. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s marquee showdown against the New York Knicks.

“James Harden injured his right thumb in last night’s 109-94 win over New York. A postgame examination by the Cavaliers’ medical staff, followed by x-rays taken today, confirmed a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx,” wrote the Cavs in an official statement. “Harden will undergo treatment and continued evaluation and will be listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. An update on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

The injury occurred in the win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and he could miss tonight’s game to encourage healing and bring down the swelling. Otherwise, Harden reportedly plans to play through the pain after being evaluated by specialists and developing a plan that lets him avoid missing time.

“James Harden has been evaluated by a hand specialist, and I’m told he plans to play through his fracture in his right thumb,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “He wants to play through his injury; he will be playing through this injury, so expect him to wear a wrap or a splint. He’s played through an assortment of injuries throughout his NBA career, and now this fracture in his right thumb will be just another.”

This setback comes at an inopportune time for Harden, who has been leading the Cavs on an impressive run since the All-Star break. In his first seven games in Cleveland this season, he’s averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game on 49.4% shooting from the field and 48.8% shooting from three.

While he’s not expected to miss any time, it’s still a major blow to his momentum this season. Now, he could struggle for a spell as he learns to play through the pain. Either way, it only makes things harder for the 16-year veteran, who just came out of a miserable situation in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, Harden can lean on his new teammates to pick up the slack. Guys like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will ensure the Cavaliers remain competitive. Whatever Harden brings is just icingon the cake, but it could mean the difference between a deep playoff run and another second-round exit.

