Timberwolves Player Ratings: Randle Steps Up In Edwards’ Absence To Down Suns

No Anthony Edwards, no problem, at least for one night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves leaned into a more physical, inside-heavy approach, and it worked. They shot 51.2% from the field, dominated the glass 49-40, and completely controlled the paint defensively with 11 blocks.

The Phoenix Suns had stretches where they made runs, mostly behind Devin Booker, but they never really dictated the game. Minnesota just kept leaning on size, effort, and timely scoring, with Julius Randle setting the tone early and never really letting go of it.

Julius Randle: A

32 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 6 TOV, 10-17 FG, 2-3 3PT, 10-13 FT, 32 MIN

This was one of those nights where you could tell right away Randle knew he had to carry the load.

He came out aggressive, didn’t hesitate, and just kept putting pressure on the defense. 32 points on 17 shots is extremely efficient, but what stood out more was how he got them, a lot of strong takes to the rim, forcing contact, living at the line (13 free throw attempts).

It wasn’t perfect. The six turnovers were a little sloppy, especially when Phoenix sent extra help. But overall, this was exactly what Minnesota needed without Edwards – someone to take control of possessions instead of letting things stall.

Rudy Gobert: A

9 PTS, 19 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 1-3 FT, 36 MIN

This game was decided in the paint, and Rudy Gobert had a lot to do with that.

Nineteen rebounds jumps off the page, but it wasn’t just volume – he was consistently ending possessions. Phoenix had 17 offensive rebounds as a team, but it felt like every important one late was swallowed up by Gobert.

Then defensively, four blocks and a bunch of altered shots. The Suns didn’t get anything easy inside. He didn’t need to score much; just being that presence was enough.

Bones Hyland: A

22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT, 28 MIN

This was probably the biggest swing factor off the bench.

Hyland came in and immediately gave them the shot-making they were missing from the starting group. 22 points, hit four threes, and didn’t hesitate once he got going.

There were a couple of loose possessions (three turnovers), but the scoring more than made up for it. Every time Phoenix started creeping back, he seemed to answer.

Jaden McDaniels: B+

16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 6-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 36 MIN

This is the version of McDaniels that changes games without needing plays called for him.

16 points on efficient shooting, but the four steals were huge. He was jumping passing lanes, getting deflections, just generally making things uncomfortable for Phoenix’s wings.

Also worth noting: zero turnovers in 36 minutes. That kind of clean game matters, especially when others were a bit loose with the ball.

Ayo Dosunmu: B+

19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 9-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 33 MIN

Dosunmu quietly gave them a big scoring lift.

19 points, and most of it came from just being aggressive when the defense shifted toward Randle. He attacked gaps, finished in transition, and didn’t overcomplicate anything.

Not a flashy game, but very necessary.

Naz Reid: B+

11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 18 MIN

Naz Reid was extremely productive in limited minutes.

Only 18 minutes, but 11 points, 5 assists, and 4 blocks, that’s a packed stat line. He gave them scoring punch and rim protection off the bench, which isn’t always something you get in the same stretch.

He played with good pace and didn’t force anything.

Kyle Anderson: B

7 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Classic Kyle Anderson game.

Nothing jumps off the page scoring-wise, but 6 assists, steady decision-making, and just slowing things down when needed. He helped organize the second unit and kept things from getting chaotic.

Donte DiVincenzo: D

Game Stats: 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-8 FG, 0-6 3PT, 28 MIN

Just one of those nights you want to forget.

He had good looks, especially from three, but nothing fell. 0-8 from the field, 0-6 from deep, and you could see it start to affect his confidence a bit as the game went on.

To his credit, he still contributed defensively and moved the ball, but the Wolves definitely needed more from him offensively.