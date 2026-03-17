5 Things We Learned After Knicks Dominate Pacers In Blowout Victory

The New York Knicks came out with purpose, energy, and a clear plan, and the Indiana Pacers just didn’t have an answer. By the time this game hit the second half, it had already tilted heavily in New York’s favor. The final score, 136-110, actually undersells how one-sided things were for long stretches.

What stood out wasn’t just the scoring. It was how easy everything looked for the Knicks, clean looks, crisp ball movement, and a level of physicality that Indiana never matched.

The Knicks are proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference and here are the five things we learned after a dominant Tuesday night performance.

1. The Knicks Dictated Everything

New York wasn’t simply making shots; they were controlling the terms of the game.

They shot 54.0% from the field and 43.9% from three, but those numbers came from rhythm, not randomness. Possessions had flow. The ball didn’t stick. Players weren’t forcing tough looks late in the clock. It felt deliberate.

When a team is getting the shots it wants every trip down the floor, that’s when efficiency stops being a stat and starts becoming a problem for the opponent.

2. Josh Hart Picked Them Apart Without Forcing Anything

Josh Hart had one of those performances where you look up at the box score, and it almost doesn’t make sense.

33 points. 12-13 shooting. 5-5 from three.

But the most impressive part? It never felt like he hijacked the offense to get there. Hart scored within the flow, cutting, spotting up, running the floor. Indiana lost track of him repeatedly, and he made them pay every single time.

Add in seven rebounds and five assists, and this was a textbook example of high-impact, low-drama basketball.

3. This Is What Balanced Offense Looks Like

It wasn’t just Hart. That’s what made this performance dangerous.

OG Anunoby quietly dropped 26. Karl-Anthony Towns gave them 22 and 11, doing damage inside and stretching the floor. And Jose Alvarado controlled the game like a true floor general with 16 points and 10 assists.

There was no clear pressure point for Indiana to attack defensively. Take one thing away, and something else opened up. That’s what good teams do, but this looked like a team that’s starting to figure itself out at the right time.

4. Indiana Had No Answer Inside

If there was one area that completely tilted the game, it was physicality.

The Knicks didn’t just win the rebounding battle; they imposed themselves. Nineteen offensive rebounds tells the story. That’s effort, positioning, and, frankly, want-to.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson consistently created second chances, and those extra possessions slowly buried Indiana. Add in a 62-46 edge in points in the paint, and it’s clear where this game was decided.

5. The Pacers Helped Dig Their Own Hole

To be fair, Indiana made life harder on themselves.

Eighteen turnovers, many of them unforced, killed any chance of building momentum. And against a team like New York, one that’s already scoring efficiently, that’s a recipe for a runaway game.

The Knicks turned those mistakes into 23 points, and more importantly, into energy. Live-ball turnovers led to easy transition looks, which only widened the gap.

It felt like every time Indiana showed a hint of a run, a sloppy pass or bad decision immediately shut the door.