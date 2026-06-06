Bold Trade Idea Sends Tyler Herro To Timberwolves, Julius Randle Goes To Heat

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves both enter the 2026 offseason facing pressure to improve, and a new trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz attempts to address the needs of both franchises.

The proposed deal would send Tyler Herro and the No. 41 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to Minnesota, while Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick would head to Miami.

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Tyler Herro, 2026 Miami Heat No. 41 pick

Miami Heat receive: Julius Randle, 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves No.28 pick

The move comes at a fascinating time for both organizations.

Miami enters the offseason searching for answers after another inconsistent campaign. The Heat finished 43-39, placing 10th in the Eastern Conference and forcing them into the Play-In Tournament. Despite flashes of strong play throughout the season, injuries and a lack of offensive consistency prevented Miami from gaining traction in the standings.

The team ultimately failed to advance through the Play-In, extending concerns about whether its current core is capable of returning the franchise to true contender status.

Minnesota, meanwhile, continued its rise as a Western Conference threat. The Timberwolves posted a 49-33 record and earned the sixth seed in a highly competitive conference. Led by Anthony Edwards, the team overcame significant injuries and delivered one of the postseason’s biggest surprises by eliminating the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Their playoff run ended in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs, but the season reinforced the belief that Minnesota is close to championship contention and may only need a few roster adjustments to take the next step.

The Wolves Get Another Offensive Creator Next To Anthony Edwards

Minnesota’s biggest priority is maximizing Anthony Edwards’ championship window. There is growing pressure on the front office to continue improving the roster around their franchise superstar. The nightmare scenario for Minnesota would be Edwards eventually becoming frustrated and seeking a trade if the team stagnates.

Herro would give the Timberwolves another dynamic offensive creator. Last season, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. He played only 33 games because of injuries, but remained one of the league’s most efficient scoring guards when healthy.

The fit becomes even more attractive after Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn Achilles during the playoffs. DiVincenzo started all 82 games at point guard, leaving a major hole in Minnesota’s backcourt. Herro is entering the final season of his four-year, $120 million contract and will earn approximately $33 million next season.

Julius Randle Could Fit Perfectly With Heat Culture

Miami’s focus remains centered on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Reports suggest the Heat have already submitted a trade offer for Giannis, and many around the league expect Tyler Herro to leave Miami as well. This deal would allow Miami to move on from Herro while adding a proven All-Star forward.

Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season while shooting 48.1% from the field. He appeared in 79 games and provided the durability that Miami has desperately lacked in recent years. Randle would immediately form a rugged frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo.

Financially, the contracts match almost perfectly. Randle will earn $33.3 million next season and holds a $35 million player option afterward as part of his three-year, $100 million deal.

This Trade Comes Down To Fit

The trade ultimately comes down to fit. Minnesota gains a younger perimeter scorer who helps lighten Edwards’ workload and fills a major need following DiVincenzo’s injury. Miami receives a battle-tested All-Star forward and improves its draft capital while continuing to position itself for a potential Giannis pursuit.

Whether either team would pull the trigger is another question. The Timberwolves remain linked to Giannis themselves, while the Heat may prefer to keep Herro available for a larger superstar package.

Still, as far as realistic offseason trade ideas go, this proposal addresses clear needs for both franchises and gives each team a plausible path toward improvement heading into the 2026-27 season.