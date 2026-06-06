Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral For Profane Trash-Talk Against Spurs In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Fans react to Karl-Anthony Towns' profane words being caught on camera during Game 2 of the Knicks' series against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) look for the ball in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) look for the ball in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is arguably making a compelling case for his name in the race for the NBA Finals MVP alongside Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama, the statistically best players from both teams. During Game 2 of the intense Finals series between the Knicks and the Spurs, Towns was extremely fired up at the half as New York took a four-point lead (56-52).

“Y’all can’t f–k with me!” Towns yelled after an intense sequence saw him cause Victor Wembanyama to turn the ball over on the defensive end, and immediately respond with a clutch three-point shot just seconds before the half ended.

 

Towns was not talking to anyone specifically, but it seems like his comments were directed at Wembanyama after the sequence. The NBA fans agreed that this might be the peak of Towns’ career, so he should enjoy trash-talking against a 22-year-old star who has barely scraped the surface of his potential in the NBA.

“He might have the biggest aura gain in NBA history when they win the series, and he gets MVP.”

“Somebody show this to Wemby in the locker room.”

“Says a 30-year-old to a 22-year-old 😂 Say it while you still can.”

“Wemby needs to wake up and humble this soft bum.”

“KAT on the brink of changing his whole legacy with one postseason run.”

Several such reactions flooded social media as the Knicks held onto the lead by a thread in the second half before stealing Game 2 as well on the road with a 105-104 win.

Towns led all scorers on the Knicks with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 8-12 from the floor (66.7 FG%) and 3-5 from behind the three-point line (60.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, he held Wembanyama to 29 points, with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks, while the French star shot 52.4% from the field (11-21) and 33.3% from the three-point line (2-6).

Even NBA legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, both agreed after Game 2 that Towns deserves to be considered the Finals MVP after such a performance.

And Shaquille O’Neal is arguably one of the greatest big men ever to play the game of basketball. So this compliment means a lot coming from him. Especially considering that O’Neal was one of the critics of Towns at the beginning of the playoffs, who suggested he might not be the best big man to help the Knicks win it all.

This postseason run, including the impressive performances in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, could redefine how the rest of the league looks at Karl-Anthony Towns. Although Towns has cemented himself as a threat from range, claiming himself to be one of the greatest shooting big men of all time.

But if he stops Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs from bouncing back in this series and wins the Finals MVP over Jalen Brunson, he would make a strong case to say he’s the best big man currently in basketball. Would you agree with that? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images 6 Spurs Players Most To Blame For The 0-2 NBA Finals Hole
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