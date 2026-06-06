Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral For Profane Trash-Talk Against Spurs In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns is arguably making a compelling case for his name in the race for the NBA Finals MVP alongside Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama, the statistically best players from both teams. During Game 2 of the intense Finals series between the Knicks and the Spurs, Towns was extremely fired up at the half as New York took a four-point lead (56-52).

“Y’all can’t f–k with me!” Towns yelled after an intense sequence saw him cause Victor Wembanyama to turn the ball over on the defensive end, and immediately respond with a clutch three-point shot just seconds before the half ended.

Towns was not talking to anyone specifically, but it seems like his comments were directed at Wembanyama after the sequence. The NBA fans agreed that this might be the peak of Towns’ career, so he should enjoy trash-talking against a 22-year-old star who has barely scraped the surface of his potential in the NBA.

“He might have the biggest aura gain in NBA history when they win the series, and he gets MVP.”

“Somebody show this to Wemby in the locker room.”

“Says a 30-year-old to a 22-year-old 😂 Say it while you still can.”

“Wemby needs to wake up and humble this soft bum.”

“KAT on the brink of changing his whole legacy with one postseason run.”

Several such reactions flooded social media as the Knicks held onto the lead by a thread in the second half before stealing Game 2 as well on the road with a 105-104 win.

Towns led all scorers on the Knicks with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 8-12 from the floor (66.7 FG%) and 3-5 from behind the three-point line (60.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, he held Wembanyama to 29 points, with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks, while the French star shot 52.4% from the field (11-21) and 33.3% from the three-point line (2-6).

Even NBA legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, both agreed after Game 2 that Towns deserves to be considered the Finals MVP after such a performance.

And Shaquille O’Neal is arguably one of the greatest big men ever to play the game of basketball. So this compliment means a lot coming from him. Especially considering that O’Neal was one of the critics of Towns at the beginning of the playoffs, who suggested he might not be the best big man to help the Knicks win it all.

This postseason run, including the impressive performances in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, could redefine how the rest of the league looks at Karl-Anthony Towns. Although Towns has cemented himself as a threat from range, claiming himself to be one of the greatest shooting big men of all time.

But if he stops Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs from bouncing back in this series and wins the Finals MVP over Jalen Brunson, he would make a strong case to say he’s the best big man currently in basketball. Would you agree with that? Let us know what you think in the comments section.