Reggie Miller Picks Tim Duncan Over Charles Barkley As The Greatest Power Forward Ever

The debate over the greatest power forward in NBA history has featured several legendary names, but for Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, the answer remains clear. While Miller has immense respect for Charles Barkley and considers him one of the toughest players he ever faced, he still believes Tim Duncan sits alone at the top of the position’s hierarchy.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Miller praised Barkley’s unique skill set and physical dominance while explaining why Duncan ultimately gets the nod.

“You know, I tell people in today’s game, there’s a few people that would be like Shaq in today’s game. I don’t know how these young guys would have ever guarded Shaq. I put Charles in that same category because at 6’4, 6’3 maybe even, he was one of the strongest men I had ever seen.”

“And this is a guy, he was country strong. He wasn’t in the weight room like Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone and throwing around stacks of weight. He was country strong, and he could do everything from shoot threes. We know about the rebounding but was tough as nails. I mean, guys were just flying off him.”

Miller’s admiration for Barkley is easy to understand.

Despite standing several inches shorter than most power forwards, Barkley dominated the position throughout his career. Across 16 NBA seasons, he averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 54.1% from the field.

His greatest season came in 1992-93 with the Phoenix Suns. Barkley averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field. He won the NBA MVP award and led Phoenix to the NBA Finals before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Barkley’s resume remains one of the strongest in league history. He was an MVP, 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection, Olympic gold medalist, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The only major accomplishment missing from his career was an NBA championship.

Miller acknowledged that reality while noting how difficult it was to win titles during that era.

“People don’t understand and you know he gets the knock, obviously like myself, of not winning championships. The era that we played in, man, and some of the dudes that we went against, it just wasn’t stacked in our favor.”

Still, when it comes to the greatest power forward debate, Miller believes Duncan’s complete two-way dominance separates him from everyone else.

“Now look, Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward of all time. So I would take Tim. Because Timmy played obviously at both ends of the floor, too. At both ends. But that’s not to knock Charles. Charles would have given Timmy problems.”

Duncan’s career numbers support that argument. Over 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, he averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field. His best statistical season came in 2001-02 when he averaged 25.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks while winning MVP honors.

The achievements are even more impressive. Duncan won five NBA championships, three Finals MVP awards, two MVP awards, made 15 All-Star teams, earned 15 All-NBA selections, and was named to 15 All-Defensive teams. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders and leaders in league history.

While Barkley’s physicality, rebounding, and scoring would have created major problems for Duncan in a head-to-head matchup, Miller believes Duncan’s impact on both ends of the floor ultimately gives him the edge. It is a debate that will continue among NBA fans, but for Miller, Duncan remains the gold standard for power forwards.