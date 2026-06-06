5 Things We Learned After Knicks Take 2-0 Lead Against Spurs In NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973 after an impressive Game 2 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Mandatory Images: Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are halfway to a championship. In a game that felt significantly closer than the final result suggests, the Knicks escaped with a dramatic 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Unlike Game 1, where New York’s defense and rebounding controlled the action, Game 2 became a back-and-forth battle that featured star performances and several clutch plays in the closing minutes.

For San Antonio, the loss will sting. Victor Wembanyama was excellent, De’Aaron Fox bounced back in a major way, and the Spurs actually shot better than New York from the field. Yet they are now heading home trailing 2-0 and facing enormous pressure. Here are the five biggest lessons from Game 2.

 

1. The Knicks Keep Finding Ways To Win

Championship teams win games in different ways. The Knicks shot just 41.6% from the field and got an inefficient 20-point performance from Jalen Brunson, who needed 25 shots to reach that total.

Josh Hart surprisingly failed to score a single point. Despite all of that, New York still walked away with a victory.

What separated the Knicks was their collective execution. They recorded 29 assists compared to San Antonio’s 22, generated 19 fast-break points, forced 16 Spurs turnovers, and continuously made the extra pass.

When the game tightened late, New York remained poised while San Antonio made just enough mistakes to lose.

That is becoming the defining characteristic of this team. They do not need everything to go perfectly because they trust their depth, defense, and decision-making.

 

2. Karl-Anthony Towns Is Winning His Finals Matchup

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the biggest reasons New York is up 2-0. The All-Star big man finished with 21 points on 8-12 shooting, knocked down three triples, grabbed 13 rebounds, and added four assists.

More importantly, he consistently punished the Spurs whenever they left him open or failed to match his physicality on the glass.

San Antonio simply has not found an answer for him. While much of the attention is naturally focused on Wembanyama, Towns continues to produce winning basketball without forcing shots or disrupting New York’s offensive flow.

Through two Finals games, Towns has arguably outperformed expectations more than any player on either roster.

 

3. Victor Wembanyama Needs A Little More Help

After a slow first half, the Spurs superstar finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and shot 11-21 from the field. He was a force in stretches of the game on both ends and looked every bit like the future face of the NBA. His late turnover wasn’t great, but that doesn’t completely wash away what he did in Game 2.

The problem is that San Antonio still needed more.

While Fox delivered a strong bounce-back performance with 20 points and five assists, the Spurs got only eight points from Julian Champagnie and received almost no offensive production from their bench outside of Dylan Harper‘s 15 points. San Antonio’s reserves combined for just 19 points, while New York’s bench contributed timely baskets throughout the night.

Wembanyama is doing just enough to win games. The Spurs simply need more players to join him.

 

4. Mikal Bridges Continues To Be The Perfect Championship Role Player

Every contender needs a player like Mikal Bridges. The veteran wing delivered 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, four made three-pointers, and committed only one turnover in 41 minutes.

He defended multiple positions, made smart decisions with the ball, and consistently came through during critical stretches.

What makes Bridges so valuable is that he never seems rushed. Whether he’s spotting up, attacking a closeout, or defending one of San Antonio’s scorers, everything looks under control.

The Knicks have several stars, but Bridges continues to be the glue that connects everything together.

 

5. Game 3 Is Essentially A Must-Win For San Antonio

History is not on the Spurs’ side. Teams that fall behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals rarely recover, and now San Antonio faces the daunting challenge of winning four of the next five games against a Knicks team that continues to grow more confident with every victory.

The frustrating part for the Spurs is that they easily could have split the first two games. They shot 47.4% from the field, outscored New York in the paint 48-38, and got strong performances from both Wembanyama and Fox. Yet small mistakes, 16 turnovers, missed free throws, poor bench production, and untimely defensive lapses proved costly.

The series now shifts to San Antonio, where the atmosphere should be electric. If the Spurs want to keep their championship hopes alive, Game 3 feels less like an opportunity and more like an absolute necessity. A loss would put New York one victory away from delivering the city’s first NBA championship in more than half a century.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Critical Turnover Cancels His Excellent Second Half In Game 2 Loss
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