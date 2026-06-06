5 Things We Learned After Knicks Take 2-0 Lead Against Spurs In NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are halfway to a championship. In a game that felt significantly closer than the final result suggests, the Knicks escaped with a dramatic 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Unlike Game 1, where New York’s defense and rebounding controlled the action, Game 2 became a back-and-forth battle that featured star performances and several clutch plays in the closing minutes.

For San Antonio, the loss will sting. Victor Wembanyama was excellent, De’Aaron Fox bounced back in a major way, and the Spurs actually shot better than New York from the field. Yet they are now heading home trailing 2-0 and facing enormous pressure. Here are the five biggest lessons from Game 2.

1. The Knicks Keep Finding Ways To Win

Championship teams win games in different ways. The Knicks shot just 41.6% from the field and got an inefficient 20-point performance from Jalen Brunson, who needed 25 shots to reach that total.

Josh Hart surprisingly failed to score a single point. Despite all of that, New York still walked away with a victory.

What separated the Knicks was their collective execution. They recorded 29 assists compared to San Antonio’s 22, generated 19 fast-break points, forced 16 Spurs turnovers, and continuously made the extra pass.

When the game tightened late, New York remained poised while San Antonio made just enough mistakes to lose.

That is becoming the defining characteristic of this team. They do not need everything to go perfectly because they trust their depth, defense, and decision-making.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns Is Winning His Finals Matchup

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the biggest reasons New York is up 2-0. The All-Star big man finished with 21 points on 8-12 shooting, knocked down three triples, grabbed 13 rebounds, and added four assists.

More importantly, he consistently punished the Spurs whenever they left him open or failed to match his physicality on the glass.

San Antonio simply has not found an answer for him. While much of the attention is naturally focused on Wembanyama, Towns continues to produce winning basketball without forcing shots or disrupting New York’s offensive flow.

Through two Finals games, Towns has arguably outperformed expectations more than any player on either roster.

3. Victor Wembanyama Needs A Little More Help

After a slow first half, the Spurs superstar finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and shot 11-21 from the field. He was a force in stretches of the game on both ends and looked every bit like the future face of the NBA. His late turnover wasn’t great, but that doesn’t completely wash away what he did in Game 2.

The problem is that San Antonio still needed more.

While Fox delivered a strong bounce-back performance with 20 points and five assists, the Spurs got only eight points from Julian Champagnie and received almost no offensive production from their bench outside of Dylan Harper‘s 15 points. San Antonio’s reserves combined for just 19 points, while New York’s bench contributed timely baskets throughout the night.

Wembanyama is doing just enough to win games. The Spurs simply need more players to join him.

4. Mikal Bridges Continues To Be The Perfect Championship Role Player

Every contender needs a player like Mikal Bridges. The veteran wing delivered 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, four made three-pointers, and committed only one turnover in 41 minutes.

He defended multiple positions, made smart decisions with the ball, and consistently came through during critical stretches.

What makes Bridges so valuable is that he never seems rushed. Whether he’s spotting up, attacking a closeout, or defending one of San Antonio’s scorers, everything looks under control.

The Knicks have several stars, but Bridges continues to be the glue that connects everything together.

5. Game 3 Is Essentially A Must-Win For San Antonio

History is not on the Spurs’ side. Teams that fall behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals rarely recover, and now San Antonio faces the daunting challenge of winning four of the next five games against a Knicks team that continues to grow more confident with every victory.

The frustrating part for the Spurs is that they easily could have split the first two games. They shot 47.4% from the field, outscored New York in the paint 48-38, and got strong performances from both Wembanyama and Fox. Yet small mistakes, 16 turnovers, missed free throws, poor bench production, and untimely defensive lapses proved costly.

The series now shifts to San Antonio, where the atmosphere should be electric. If the Spurs want to keep their championship hopes alive, Game 3 feels less like an opportunity and more like an absolute necessity. A loss would put New York one victory away from delivering the city’s first NBA championship in more than half a century.