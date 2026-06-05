Mitchell Robinson Pumped Up About Donald Trump Attending Game 3 Of NBA Finals Between Knicks And Spurs

Madison Square Garden is going to be rocking for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, and a special guest is going to be in attendance that night as well. U.S. President Donald Trump, a Knicks fan, will be making his way to MSG for that crucial matchup.

While not everyone would be pleased by Trump being at the game, we know Mitchell Robinson will be. Robinson had a four-word reaction to a clip on TikTok about him balling out in Game 3 because of Trump.

“You ain’t lying brother,” Robinson wrote.

Mitchell Robinson on TikTok: pic.twitter.com/sN6C70mvoX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 5, 2026

With Trump being such a divisive figure, this sure wouldn’t go down well in some corners. Robinson is the unapologetic type, so he’s unlikely to be deterred by any of it. The 28-year-old had faced backlash for his reaction to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and made it clear none of it would change what he believes and stands for.

Robinson sure is an interesting character. There was a point when there was some doubt about his status for this series after he was reported to have broken his right pinky finger. ESPN’s Shams Charania then shared that Robinson had undergone surgery and plans to play in Game 1. There was still some mystery surrounding this injury, and it was later reported to be a boxer’s fracture.

Whatever the case may be, Robinson was able to play in the series opener. He put up two points (1-2 FG) and six rebounds as the Knicks won 105-95. Trump liked what he saw from his team on the night.

“I thought it was amazing,” Trump said. “I think the Knicks have an amazing team, the way they played. Started off slow, and just got stronger and stronger. Wemby looks like he’s going to be a great player, but they really played well, I thought.”

Trump also showed love to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns when asked about his favorite Knicks player. Brunson had 30 points in Game 1 while Towns had 18 points and 12 rebounds. These two have been incredible in these playoffs and have their team within touching distance of the championship.