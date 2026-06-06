NBA Fans In Shock After Victor Wembanyama Fumbles Late-Game Play, Leading To His Second Straight Finals Loss

After losing Game 1 in shocking fashion, the San Antonio Spurs were facing a must-win situation at the Frost Bank Center. With their backs against the wall, could they respond and avoid a 0-2 deficit in the series? Ultimately, the answer was no, and fans are starting to wonder if we could be witnessing a sweep.

Through the first three quarters, and going into the final seconds of the game, the win was anyone’s for the taking, but the New York Knicks managed to escape (105-104) thanks to some major key factors. One such factor was a critical turnover from star center Victor Wembanyama, who whiffed on a pass to Stephon Castle with less than 12 seconds remaining.

WEMBANYAMA THROWS IT AWAY NOOOO pic.twitter.com/KOrD8AWftk — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 6, 2026

After the game, Victor didn’t have much to say about the play, except that it was a major mistake that cost his team a crucial possession. He took accountability for the move and said it would help fuel him going forward.

“I threw that one away, I messed up,” said Wembanyama. “We didn’t play great as a team; we needed to win that game. This game was ours. But, at this point, it’s done. Am I gonna regret it? Yes, of course. Am I gonna use that to fuel me and fuel us? Yes, absolutely.”

At that point, the game was tied, and the Spurs had a chance to take a lead that would have put all the pressure back on the enemy team. Instead, it ruined the possession and swung the momentum back in New York’s favor. Predictably, the Knicks seized the opportunity and walked away with the win, despite 29 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks on 52.4% shooting (2-6 from three) from the French superstar.

“Inexcusable, I’ve seen them do this exact turnover multiple times,” posted one X user. “Just hold the ball for an extra second or two, you hold all the cards in this moment and have all the advantages, there’s no way you lose the game unless you do exactly this. They had a timeout, too. It’s insanity.”

The Knicks ended the game with two Jalen Brunson free throws (went 1-2). Meanwhile, the Spurs’ final shot (Wembanyama’s 20-foot jumper) failed, sealing their fate in the game and likely the series. It’s an outcome that nobody saw coming, least of all the fans in the arena, who were stunned silent.

“Just an absolute rip your heart out and explode it into a trillion pieces loss for the Spurs,” one fan wrote. “Needed to win it, could have won it, was sure they were going to as that last 30 seconds played out. Instead, they go to New York facing a 2-0 deficit, which feels like certain death.”

As many fans pointed out, this turnover will likely haunt Victor for the rest of his career. Had he made the right call here, the game could have ended differently, and we might be talking about a 1-1 series. That’s much more acceptable than 0-2, which just stings on a whole different level.

“This has got to be the worst thing ever,” posted one X user. “He will never forget this moment. And he’s been doing this several times in the series; his nerves get the best of him. I know one thing is for sure. He is not ready. On the other hand, Harper is that guy.”

In the end, you can’t discredit the Knicks for their performance tonight. They played well in nearly every aspect on the court, disrupting the Spurs’ natural schemes and rhythms. Even so, we’ve come to expect better from Victor, who is usually above those kinds of critical errors. His otherwise spotless resume will be blemished if he’s swept, and all the pressure falls on him to pull out a victory in Game 3. Nevertheless, in just his third NBA season, Victor is clearly still learning some hard lessons about playoff basketball.