Why Trading Chet Holmgren Would Be A Huge Mistake For The Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2025-26 season looking like the NBA’s next great dynasty after capturing last season’s title. They had the reigning Finals MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ended up winning his second-straight MVP trophy, a deep roster loaded with two-way talent, and one of the youngest championship cores in basketball.

Yet after a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, panic has started to creep into the conversation. Much of that panic has been directed toward Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder big man enjoyed an outstanding regular season, earning All-Star recognition while continuing to establish himself as one of the league’s premier defensive anchors. However, his playoff run ended on a sour note.

Holmgren struggled against the Spurs, was largely neutralized by Wembanyama, and managed just two shot attempts in the decisive Game 7 loss. For a player of his caliber, it was a disappointing finish.

But this is exactly when smart organizations avoid making emotional decisions. One bad playoff series should not erase an entire body of work.

Holmgren remains one of the most unique young stars in basketball and a critical piece of Oklahoma City’s future. While frustration is understandable, trading him now would be a massive overreaction, even if his $239 million extension kicks in.

Here are four reasons why the Thunder should stay patient and keep their young star.

1. Chet Is Only 24 Years Old

At times, the criticism surrounding Holmgren sounds like people are talking about a veteran who has already reached his ceiling. The reality is that he is just 24 years old. Most big men are still figuring out the NBA at that age.

Holmgren is already an All-Star (earning first-time honors this season), an elite rim protector, and one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the league. He made the All-NBA Third Team, All-Defensive First Team, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. These are incredible achievements.

History shows that great big men often need playoff failures before they break through, but Chet won a title in his second season. Nikola Jokic endured multiple postseason disappointments before winning a championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo was repeatedly criticized for his playoff shortcomings before finally climbing the mountain in 2021.

Even legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Hakeem Olajuwon experienced painful postseason exits before becoming champions. Chet was quicker than all of them.

One rough series against a generational talent like Wembanyama shouldn’t suddenly erase Holmgren’s potential. The Thunder invested years into developing one of the league’s most promising young cores. Abandoning a 24-year-old star because he struggled in one playoff matchup would be short-sighted thinking.

2. It’s Hard To Replace An All-Star, All-Defensive Big Who Can Shoot, Run, And Defend

Players like Holmgren simply do not grow on trees. The league is filled with athletic big men. It is filled with shot blockers. It is filled with floor spacers. Very few players possess all those skills at once while also providing elite defensive value.

During the regular season, Holmgren was one of the NBA’s most impactful two-way players. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.6 SPG, and 1.9 BPG on 55.7% from the field, 36.2% from three, and 79.2% from the stripe.

He protected the rim at an elite level, stretched defenses beyond the three-point line, finished efficiently around the basket, and thrived in Oklahoma City’s fast-paced system. His combination of size, mobility, and skill makes him a nightmare matchup for most opponents.

The Thunder could trade Holmgren, but for whom? Teams spend years searching for a seven-footer who can average close to 20 points, protect the rim, switch defensively, and shoot over 36% from deep.

Those players rarely become available. Trading one because of a disappointing playoff series would create a much bigger problem than it solves.

3. Keeping The Championship Core Together Is Critical

Championship teams aren’t built overnight. They require continuity, chemistry, and trust developed over years of playing together. Oklahoma City has spent the last several seasons building one of the strongest young foundations in basketball, and Holmgren has been a major part of that process. Let’s not forget, they already have a championship to their name.

The partnership between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Holmgren is still relatively young. They continue to learn how to navigate playoff defenses, adjust to increased pressure, and maximize each other’s strengths.

Those lessons often come through painful defeats. The Thunder’s loss to San Antonio could ultimately become one of the experiences that helps them break through in future seasons.

Breaking up a championship core immediately after a disappointing playoff exit is often a mistake contenders regret. The Thunder are not a team searching for answers. They just reached the Western Conference Finals. Their focus should be refining what already works rather than tearing apart a roster that remains one of the best in basketball.

4. The West Is Brutal, And Keeping A Young Star Extends The Title Window

The Western Conference isn’t getting easier. Wembanyama and the Spurs are ascending. The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves remain dangerous. Luka Doncic and the Lakers are still contenders. Every year brings another challenger.

That reality makes Holmgren even more valuable. While many Western Conference contenders rely heavily on aging stars, Oklahoma City’s core is just entering its prime. Gilgeous-Alexander is in his peak years. Williams continues to improve. Holmgren still has significant room for growth. Together, they give the Thunder something every contender wants: a championship window that could remain open for years.

Trading Holmgren for a veteran might improve the team marginally in the short term, but it could also shorten the organization’s long-term outlook. Keeping him gives Oklahoma City a chance to compete now while also remaining a contender throughout the rest of the decade. In a conference filled with uncertainty, that’s an advantage few teams can match.

The Thunder lost a brutal Game 7. Holmgren had a playoff series he’d rather forget. None of that changes the bigger picture. He’s 24 years old, already an All-Star, already one of the NBA’s premier defensive big men, and still years away from reaching his peak. Those are exactly the players that franchises spend decades trying to find.