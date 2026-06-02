NBA Media Slams Chet Holmgren Amid Growing Uncertainty About Future With Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s elimination from the playoffs can be attributed to several factors, but Chet Holmgren‘s dismal performance in the Western Conference Finals certainly stands out. As enraged as fans were after Holmgren’s disappearance in Game 7 of the WCF, the media were far more critical of the big man’s display.

For all intents and purposes, Chet Holmgren faded when the Thunder needed him the most. In acknowledging this, the NBA media not only called out Holmgren but also urged OKC to trigger a trade for the big man.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins proposed an intriguing trade involving Holmgren and Giannis Antetokounmpo on a recent episode of “Get Up,” stating:

“If I’m OKC and Sam Presti, I’m going for it. I’m trying to get into the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. I want to make an offer to the Milwaukee Bucks that includes Chet Holmgren because what Chet Holmgren displayed in these Conference Finals was ugly, and it was an embarrassment.”

“What he showed was no heart, no soul. And Wemby is not going anywhere. So, in order to neutralize Wemby and have a shot at making it back to the Finals and winning the championship, you’ve got to go get a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo to anchor your defense and be a dominant presence on the offensive end.”

The notion of the Thunder pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo may seem outrageous at first, but by leveraging Holmgren in this deal, OKC might be able to pull it off.

Aside from Perkins, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon also fired off a shot at the Thunder big man, hinting that he had played his last game for the Thunder.

“Do you run it back? No. I hate what happened to Chet Holmgren. He just didn’t post. He had no game. And so now, I believe that it’s very likely Chet Holmgren’s last game in an Oklahoma City uniform.”

While Wilbon also supposedly subscribed to the idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Thunder for Chet Holmgren, he did not go into great detail about it. Regardless, much like Perkins, it was evident that even Wilbon thought it was time for the Thunder to move on from Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren Likely To Remain With Thunder

Needless to say, the current circumstances aren’t in Chet Holmgren’s favor. Despite having a spectacular regular-season campaign, averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting from the field and 36.2% from three-point range, Holmgren shrank when it mattered most.

In the WCF, Holmgren averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, a stark drop-off from his regular-season stats. While this would typically be grounds for questioning a player’s position on the roster, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon assured that this would not be the case.

“He had an awful series. The circumstances are what they were. He’s not supposed to be the No. 2 option for them offensively,” MacMahon noted. “But this idea that it’s time to pull the plug on Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City, and I can promise you this, Sam Presti will not be taking that advice.”

Given how valuable he has been for them all season long, it would be rather shocking if Thunder GM Sam Presti used this series as a means of discarding Holmgren. But even if the big man’s place on the roster is secure, the situation is bleak.

For Holmgren, a performance of this nature could not have come at a worse time. With his five-year, $239 million contract extension kicking in next season, the big man finds himself in a position to be scrutinized unless he bounces back strong.

Since OKC is likely to retain Chet Holmgren, it is safe to assume other players may be at greater risk of being moved. Given that the team will need to shed considerable salary to avoid paying an exorbitant amount in taxes, there could be large-scale changes brewing in OKC this summer.