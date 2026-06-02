AJ Dybantsa Gives Playful Warning To Trae Young About His No. 3 Jersey

While noting the possibility of being drafted by the Wizards, AJ Dybantsa joked about having Trae Young change his jersey number.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 03: AJ Dybantsa #3 of the BYU Cougars looks on during the first half of a Hall of Fame Series game against the Villanova Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena on November 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards find themselves in a promising position to boost their roster by selecting BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. While Dybantsa’s arrival could usher in a new era in Washington, the young forward felt the need to establish a few things first.

During a recent appearance on the “Gilbert Arenas Show,” Gilbert Arenas noted that AJ Dybantsa and Wizards superstar Trae Young share the jersey No. 3, which could create some overlap if the forward were drafted by Washington. To this, the BYU product replied:

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. We’re going to see in like five weeks.”

Although Dybantsa seemed in a playful mood while making this statement, the confidence with which the forward warned the Wizards superstar is noteworthy.

For the most part, this may not be a serious debate even if the Wizards draft AJ Dybantsa. Having donned the No. 3 jersey for BYU, the forward also seems to have a solid claim for wanting it more.

In comparison, Trae Young began his NBA career wearing the No. 11 jersey with the Atlanta Hawks. Although he briefly wore No. 8 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant for a game, Young has carved out a name for himself with No. 11. Given that it could be available again this summer, the Wizards superstar may consider switching back.

If anything, AJ Dybantsa may have a harder time competing with Wizards big man Anthony Davis, who even won the NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers while wearing No. 3. With some doubts about Davis’ place on the roster, however, things could go either way.

 

AJ Dybantsa Explains Why The Wizards Should Draft Him

AJ Dybantsa is viewed as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Even among his contemporaries, however, Dybantsa’s confidence and competitiveness stand out.

The BYU forward has been quite explicit while expressing his desire to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Thus, during his appearance on the “Gilbert Arenas Show,” Dybantsa also shared why the Wizards should draft him first overall.

“I’m just super versatile as a player,” he began. “I’m going to say I can guard 1-5. Playing 1-5 is tough. Playing the 5, I’m a little shaky. I think I can play 1-4, but I play the game the right way. I try to get wins, I try to get everybody involved. But I’m an exciting player. I’ve got a lot of highlight plays. I fill seats. So it’s a little bit of everything.”

The conviction with which AJ Dybantsa speaks about what he brings to the table is nothing short of infectious. Given that he averaged 25.5 points (NCAA-high), 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 51.0% shooting from the field in his freshman year, his confidence seems justified.

For the most part, Dybantsa has drawn comparisons to players such as Kevin Durant and Tracy McGrady.  With such a ceiling, there is every reason for the Wizards to be inclined to draft him first.

However, there is growing uncertainty concerning Washington’s plans going into the NBA Draft. With rumors suggesting that the Wizards could trade the No. 1 pick, among other things, there is no saying where Dybantsa could end up.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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