Stephen Curry Addresses 10-Year Sneaker Endorsement Deal With China’s Li-Ning

After a season-long hunt for the right partner in an endorsement deal, Stephen Curry has officially confirmed that he has signed a 10-year deal with the Chinese multinational sportswear and equipment company, Li-Ning. ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania first confirmed this news in an X post.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Li-Ning extends its Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line,” he wrote on X.

Subsequently, Stephen Curry penned down his own thoughts and released an official statement on his website, thirtyink.

“The next stage is set. This is bigger than a shoe deal. Bigger than a signature series. This is the partnership of a lifetime. The future of Curry Brand is with Li-Ning.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to build a long-term vision with Li-Ning that will fuel Curry Brand for years to come and unlock the full potential of this company on a global scale.”

“Powered by Li-Ning innovation, we’ll be proudly building Curry Brand into a future leading company that will leave its mark in Basketball, in golf, and across the lifestyle space.”

“We’ll aim to create game-changing products, launch elevated platforms, and bring storytelling that will inspire young boys and girls around the globe. My hope is for young athletes to find the same purpose, joy, and drive through sports that I’ve long enjoyed throughout this journey.”

“What also excites me is knowing that there’s a foundation of like-minded athletes who have helped to build Li-Ning into a world-class brand since it began in 1990. That starts with Mr. Li Ning himself. He’s an Olympic Gold medalist athlete, a forward-thinking businessman, and a visionary that I really respect and believe in.”

“It’s amazing to see how he’s grown his namesake company as an athlete founder, knowing I have those same hopes and aspirations for Curry Brand. Now, we’ll be working together to continually elevate both brands for the long run.”

Jimmy Butler, who is Curry’s teammate on the Warriors, was one of the initial big names that signed a signature shoe deal with the Li-Ning brand.

While we don’t know if Jimmy Butler personally played a role in convincing Curry to sign with Li-Ning, it was his and Dwyane Wade’s signature shoes that convinced him that Li-Ning was the right partner for him.

“Throughout my sneaker-free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort, and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes. It was during that time, playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler’s sneakers, that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that could deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for,” Curry admitted.

“We’re already having tons of great conversations about how we can introduce Li-Ning’s level of innovation to more and more hoopers here in the US, which will help players of all levels elevate their game.”

“More than anything, I want people to expect amazing design, quality, and performance every time they lace up a Curry Brand sneaker. Throughout this process, there were a few major key factors I was looking for.”

“I wanted Curry Brand to be powered by a company that is truly about sport. A company that is committed to celebrating basketball around the world — now and in the future. I wanted to partner with a company that I believed in, from a product standpoint, of course, but from a people standpoint, most importantly. With Li-Ning, I’ve found that.”

“At the end of the day, I truly believe that partnering with Li-Ning will allow Curry Brand to thrive. Li-Ning is a total sports brand, and it’s also the basketball market share leader in China. The brand has over 7,600 stores throughout Asia.”

“I consider it a proud privilege to be able to use my platform to help Mr. Li Ning and his teams bring their innovation to the US. A company this dedicated to sport and athletes with such a quality product and innovation deserves an even bigger stage.”

“We have plans to launch Curry Brand stores together in China and the US, as we look to build on the success that Li-Ning has already established, with even more growth. Curry Brand will now have an expanded runway of resources and a global footprint to bring new best-in-class innovations and amazing products to people around the world.”

“Just as importantly, Curry Brand will be able to impactfully reach the next generation of athletes and provide access and experiences that will continue to change the game for good.”

Along with Curry and Butler, the Li-Ning brand also has shoe deals with D’Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, and the NBA legend Dwayne Wade. The Heat legend was fired up when Curry announced this deal on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

As a part of this deal with Li-Ning, several more Curry Brand stores will be opened across the United States and China. But the exact terms of the deal remain unknown. This extends Curry’s roots into China as a business partner, less than a year after he visited the country in August.

Curry’s ugly split from Under Armour after a 13-year-long business partnership made him the most highly recruited sneaker-free agent in the league last season. But now he seems to have found his fit with the Chinese athleisure brand.

It will be interesting to see the first signature merchandise that Curry releases as he strikes this potentially landmark deal in his career.