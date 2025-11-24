Stephen Curry Pays Unique Tribute To Michael Jordan And His Famous Flu Game As Warriors Face Jazz

Stephen Curry seemingly pays a tribute to Michael Jordan and his iconic flu game before the Warriors vs. Jazz game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has been creatively using his sneaker free agency so far this season after parting ways with Under Armour. Tonight, before the Warriors faced the Jazz, he pulled up to the arena wearing the Air Jordan 12 ‘Flu Game’ sneakers.

The sneakers went viral among fans as they were not used to seeing the Warriors superstar in any other sneaker except the Curry signature collection. While earlier it seemed like Curry was indirectly promoting the lesser-known gems of the sneaker world, like the Shaqnosis or Penny Hardaways, now he has also paid tribute to the best to ever do it in the sneaker game.

 

It is interesting to note that Jordan’s famous ‘flu game’ also came against the Jazz, and Curry is also recovering from an illness that kept him out for a few games recently.

Following the tunnel walk, Curry switched to the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot” for warm-up, which is also another reference to Jordan’s legacy against the Jazz, as the ‘last shot’ was in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals for the Bulls, which also came against them.

 

The Warriors will be without three of their key players in this game: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Al Horford. Therefore, Curry will have to do a lot more than usual to help the Warriors come up with a victory in this game.

It will be an eerie coincidence if Curry drops 38 points to lead the Warriors to a win in this game. Considering that Jordan also dropped 38 points, with seven rebounds and five assists, while shooting 40% from the three-point line.

Curry has always wanted to follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps, even after he eventually retires. From their shared love for golf to running a business empire while building their own brand, both these legends share a lot in common. The Warriors superstar recently tied with the Bulls legend for the record of 40-point games after the age of 30 (44 games each).

From signing a $1 billion lifetime endorsement deal with Under Armour in 2022 to parting ways with them just three years later, Curry attributed the end of their relationship to a failure in creating something sustainable and impactful in the collaboration between the Curry brand and the company.

According to reports, a part of the reason why Curry parted ways with Under Armour was their failure to bid for Caitlin Clark’s contract and invest in his brand enough. Clark eventually signed with Nike.

If this is in any way a potential pitch for Curry to join the Jordan Brand and results in the Warriors superstar signing a deal with them, then it could change the sneaker industry potentially forever. Maybe Curry is trying to show the brand how he can elevate their status even today, and a partnership between the two could be iconic.

